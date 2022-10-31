Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A04   SG1N25909283

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(A04)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  09:25 2022-10-27 pm EDT
0.0410 SGD   +5.13%
06:13aAsl Marine : > Sustainability Report 2022
PU
10/11ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/16> Base Mandatory Redemption Relating To The Series 007 S$50,000,000 5.35 Per Cent. Notes Maturing In October 2026 (isin : SG6TC3000008) (The "Notes") Issued Under The S$500,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme (The "Programme") Establised By ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.
PU
ASL Marine : > Sustainability Report 2022

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2022 17:56
Status New
Report Type Sustainability Report
Announcement Reference SG221031OTHR38YM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event 31/10/2022 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Period Ended 30/06/2022

Attachments




Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 236 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 -32,3 M -22,9 M -22,9 M
Net Debt 2022 293 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Tian Ang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Poh Leong Yeap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Khee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Soo Chin Hwang Lead Independent Director
Ah Nui Ang Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.-31.67%18
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-22.62%3 632
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-9.70%3 385
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-6.70%3 185
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD53.66%2 801
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.30.57%2 558