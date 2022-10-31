ASL Marine : > Sustainability Report 2022
Strength in Fluidity
Announcement Title
Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 31, 2022 17:56
Status
New
Report Type
Sustainability Report
Announcement Reference
SG221031OTHR38YM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation
Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event
31/10/2022 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Period Ended
30/06/2022
Attachments
Disclaimer
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Sales 2022
236 M
167 M
167 M
Net income 2022
-32,3 M
-22,9 M
-22,9 M
Net Debt 2022
293 M
207 M
207 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,19x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
25,9 M
18,3 M
18,3 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,85x
EV / Sales 2022
1,41x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
41,4%
Chart ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.