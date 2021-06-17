Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A04   SG1N25909283

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(A04)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASL Marine : > Allotment And Issue Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Warrants

06/17/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 17, 2021 19:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Allotment and Issue of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Warrants
Announcement Reference SG210617OTHRWZ0C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event 17/06/2021 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments




Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
07:32aASL MARINE  : > Allotment And Issue Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Warrants
PU
06/13ASL MARINE  : Dormant US Subsidiary Gets Struck Off, Shares Jump 10%
MT
06/11GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Dissolution of Vosta Inc.
PU
06/11ASL MARINE  : > Dissolution Of Vosta Inc.
PU
05/17Singapore Shares End with Gains; iX Biopharma Soars 14% on US FDA's Orphan Dr..
MT
05/17ASL MARINE  : Swings to Loss in Fiscal Q3; Shares Jump 5%
MT
05/14ASL MARINE  : > Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of The Listing Manual
PU
05/14> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Third Quarter Results
PU
04/23> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
04/09ASL MARINE  : > Transfer Of Shares Within The Group
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 244 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2020 -23,6 M -17,6 M -17,6 M
Net Debt 2020 331 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,3 M 34,2 M 33,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kok Tian Ang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Poh Leong Yeap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Khee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Huay Lim Tan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ah Nui Ang Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.125.00%34
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.26.73%8 691
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.46.60%4 062
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-0.85%3 800
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.37.59%3 615
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.77.50%3 037