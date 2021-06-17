ASL Marine : > Allotment And Issue Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Warrants
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 17, 2021 19:26
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Allotment and Issue of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Warrants
Announcement Reference
SG210617OTHRWZ0C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation
Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event
17/06/2021 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Sales 2020
244 M
182 M
182 M
Net income 2020
-23,6 M
-17,6 M
-17,6 M
Net Debt 2020
331 M
247 M
247 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,04x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
45,3 M
34,2 M
33,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,22x
EV / Sales 2020
1,46x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
41,8%
