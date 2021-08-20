General Announcement::Striking-off of a wholly-owned subsidiary - Vosta LMG (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd.

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Co. Reg. No. 200008542N

STRIKING-OFF OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY - VOSTA LMG (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE. LTD.

The Board of Directors of ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to announce that its dormant and wholly-owned subsidiary, VOSTA LMG (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd. ("VLAP") has submitted an application to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore for its name to be struck off from the register pursuant to section 344A of the Companies Act, Cap 50.

The striking-off of VLAP will not have a material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above other than through their shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ang Kok Tian

Chairman, Managing Director and CEO

20 August 2021