ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO IMPLEMENT ADS RATIO CHANGE

San Mateo, California, and Singapore, June 14, 2024 - ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ("ASLAN" or the "Company", Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, from one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing two hundred (200) ordinary shares.

For the Company's existing ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-eight reverse ADS split. There will be no change to the Company's ordinary shares. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to take place at the opening of trading on July 3, 2024 (U.S. Eastern Time). ADS holders of record on the effective date will not be required to take any action in connection with the ADS ratio change. The exchange of every eight (8) then-held (old) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically with the then-held (old) ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank, in each case as of the effective date for the ADS ratio change, July 3, 2024. The ADSs will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "ASLN".

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the ADS ratio change. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

As a result of the ADS ratio change, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the trading price of the Company's ADS price after the ADS ratio change will be equal to or greater than eight (8) times the ADS price before the ADS ratio change.

