ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTICE

San Mateo, California, and Singapore, April 19, 2024 - ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it received a letter (the "Letter") on April 18, 2024 from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it failed to maintain the continued listing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) for the Nasdaq Capital Market, which requires that a listed company's stockholders' equity be at least $2.5 million (the "Stockholders' Equity Requirement").

Based upon the reported stockholders' equity of a deficit of $13.3 million in the Company's Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2023, the Company did not meet the Stockholders' Equity Requirement.

The Company has a period of 45 calendar days from the date of the Letter, or until June 3, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Requirement. If such a plan is submitted and accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the Letter for the Company to regain compliance.

The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's American Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares ("ADSs"), which will continue to be listed on Nasdaq during this period, subject to the Company's compliance with other listing standards, under the symbol 'ASLN'.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals