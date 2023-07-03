Amendment to Loan Agreementwith K2 HealthVentures LLC

As previously disclosed in the Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021 (the "Prior Report"), on July 12, 2021, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (the "Company") and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., as borrowers ("Borrowers"), entered into a Loan, Guaranty, and Security Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Pte. Ltd as guarantor (together with Borrowers, collectively, "Loan Parties, and each a "Loan Party"), the lenders from time to time party thereto, K2 HealthVentures LLC ("K2HV") as administrative agent and Ankura Trust Company, LLC as collateral agent. The Loan Agreement provides for up to $45.0 million of delayed draw term loans, of which $25.0 million in aggregate has been borrowed to date.

On June 30, 2023, the Loan Parties entered into a First Amendment to the Loan Agreement (the "LoanAmendment") with K2HV to, among other things, extend the interest-only period under the Loan Agreement to November 1, 2023, February 1, 2024 or August 1, 2024, dependent on the Company's achievement of certain milestones.

Amendment to K2 Warrant

As previously disclosed in the Prior Report, on July 12, 2021, in connection with the closing of the Loan Agreement, the Company issued a warrant to purchase ordinary shares (the "Warrant") to K2 HealthVentures Equity Trust LLC. The original Warrant Price (as defined in the Warrant) was $0.5257 per Share (as defined in the Warrant) or, on the basis of the share-to-ADS ratio change disclosed in the Form 6-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023, $13.1425 per ADS.

On June 30, 2023, the Company entered into an Amendment No. 1 to Warrant to Purchase Ordinary Shares (the "Warrant Amendment") to, among other things, adjust the Warrant Price (as defined in the Warrant) to $0.1447 per Share or $3.6175 per ADS, subject to further adjustment from time to time in accordance with the provisions of the Warrant.

A copy of the Warrant Amendment and the Loan Amendment are attached hereto as Exhibits 4.1 and 10.1, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing descriptions of the Warrant Amendment and Loan Amendment do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such exhibits.

Forward Looking Statements

