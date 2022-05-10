Log in
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Abstract on Eblasakimab and Neuronal Itch Mechanisms for Poster Presentation at the 2022 Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that an abstract highlighting new data and insights related to neuronal itch mechanisms through eblasakimab’s targeting of IL-13Rα1 has been accepted for late-breaking poster presentation at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting, to be held in-person from May 18 to 21, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.

Ferda Cevikbas PhD, Head of Translational Sciences at ASLAN, will present findings from an ex vivo study in human dorsal root ganglia neurons which showed a significant inhibitory effect of eblasakimab on the IL-4 and IL-13 enhanced sensitization of neuronal itch responses. IL-4 and IL-13 are central to the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis, exacerbate inflammation and exert neuronal enhancer function to itch. Targeting the IL-13Rα1 blocks IL-4 and IL-13 signaling through the Type 2 receptor and could provide a differentiated approach to disrupt the inflammation and heightened itch experienced by AD patients.

2022 Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting poster details

Title: New insights into neuronal itch mechanisms by targeting IL-13Rα1 with eblasakimab

Presentation date and time: Poster Session 1, Thursday, May 19, 2022, 4:30 - 6:30PM ET

Presenter: Dr Ferda Cevikbas, Head Translational Sciences, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Location: Oregon Convention Centre, Exhibit Hall A/A1/B

Abstract number: LB1039

The poster will be available to view online in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website following presentation: https://ir.aslanpharma.com/.

About eblasakimab
Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, with the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile as well as an improved dosing regimen for patients. In September 2021, ASLAN announced positive results from the Phase 1b multiple-ascending-dose study that established proof-of-concept of ASLAN004 and supported its potential as a novel treatment for AD.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme, DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson 
Spurwing Communications 
Tel: +65 6206 7350 
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com 

 		Ashley R. Robinson 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577  
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com  

 


EPS Revisions
