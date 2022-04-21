Log in
    ASLN   US04522R1014

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(ASLN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
0.7310 USD   -3.84%
ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : Company Presentation April 2022
PU
04/20Asian ADRs Inch Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals : Company Presentation April 2022

04/21/2022 | 05:55am EDT
Company presentation

April 2022

NASDAQ: ASLN

Legal disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the

Company's business strategy, the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates, including their potential to be best-in-class, the Company's plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials, clinical trial enrolment and clinical trial results for its product candidates, the Company's plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates, and the potential for farudodstat and eblasakimab as

treatments for autoimmune disease and atopic dermatitis, respectively. The Company's estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Actual

results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation the risk factors described in the Company's US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company's Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25,

2022. This presentation discusses product candidates that are under clinical study, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the US Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Caution should be exercised when comparing data across trials of different products and product candidates.

Differences existing between trial designs and patient populations and characteristics. The results across such trials may not have interpretative value on our existing or future results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "view,"

"may," "might," "could," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," or the negative of those terms, and similar

expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to

treat inflammatory disease, transforming the lives of patientsCompany highlights

  • Targeting major inflammatory disease markets with significant unmet need

  • Eblasakimab, also known as ASLAN004, is a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor that has the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease

    • - There are few safe and effective treatments for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), expected to be a $24B market by 20291. Despite dupilumab advancing the standard of care, physicians / patients still seek additional options.

    • - Topline data from recently completed multiple ascending dose (MAD) study conclusively establishes proof of concept for eblasakimab in AD, and supports a potentially differentiated safety and efficacy profile

    • - Phase 2b study initiated in January 2022, evaluating 2-weekly and 4-weekly regimens.

  • Farudodstat, also known as ASLAN003, is a second generation DHODH inhibitor with the potential to be best-in-class for autoimmune disease

    - Stronger in vitro potency and lower potential for hepatotoxicity compared to other DHODH inhibitors - Expecting to initiate phase 2 in IBD in 1H 2022. Planning future studies in autoimmune skin diseases

  • Strong cash position ($90M2) with runway to late 2023

  • 1 Decision Resources Group, June 2021

  • 2 As of Q4 ending December 31, 2021

Developing innovative therapies to treat inflammatory disease

Program

Target

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Anticipated milestones

Eblasakimab (ASLAN004)

IL-13R1

  • Phase 1b biomarker and PRO data in 2H 2022

  • Phase 2b topline data in 1H 2023

Atopic derma

titis (AD)

Type 2-drive

disease

Farudodstat (ASLAN003)

DHODH

  • Initiate Phase 2 in 1H 2022

Inflammator

bowel disease

Autoimmune

skin disease

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 09:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1 263 M -43,2 M -43,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 491 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 41,2%
Managers and Directors
Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kiran Kumar Asarpota Chief Operating Officer & Head-Finance
Andrew James Howden Non-Executive Chairman
Alexandre Kaoukhov Chief Medical Officer
Robert E. Hoffman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-34.73%51
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.41%79 868
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.95%76 596
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS29.92%72 631
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.94%45 659
BIONTECH SE-40.39%37 271