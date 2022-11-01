Advanced search
    ASLN   US04522R1014

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(ASLN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:45 2022-10-31 pm EDT
0.4040 USD   +0.97%
Aslan Pharmaceuticals : Company Presentation November 2022
PU
10/31Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals : Company Presentation November 2022

11/01/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Company presentation

November 2022

NASDAQ: ASLN

1

Legal disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates, including their potential to be best-in-class, the Company's plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials, clinical trial enrolment and clinical trial results for its product candidates, the Company's plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates, and the potential for farudodstat and eblasakimab as treatments for autoimmune disease and atopic dermatitis, respectively. The Company's estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes

in the competitive landscape; and the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Actual

results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation the risk factors described in the Company's US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company's Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25, 2022. This presentation discusses product candidates that are under clinical study, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the US Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Caution should be exercised when comparing data across trials of different products and product candidates. Differences existing between trial designs and patient populations and characteristics. The results across such trials may not have interpretative value on our existing or future results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "view," "may," "might," "could," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.

2

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage,immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to treat inflammatory disease, transforming the lives of patients

3

Company highlights

Targeting major inflammatory disease markets with significant unmet need

  • Eblasakimab, is a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor that has the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease
    • There are few safe and effective treatments for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), expected to be a $24B market by 20291. Despite dupilumab advancing the standard of care, physicians / patients still seek additional options
    • Topline data from completed multiple ascending dose (MAD) study established proof of concept for eblasakimab in AD, and supports a potentially differentiated safety and efficacy profile
    • Ongoing Phase 2 studies in biologic naïve and dupilumab experienced patients with readouts in 2023
  • Farudodstat, also known as ASLAN003, is a second generation DHODH inhibitor with the potential to be best-in-class for autoimmune disease
    • Stronger in vitro potency and lower potential for hepatotoxicity compared to other DHODH inhibitors
    • Exploring applications in skin autoimmune diseases such as alopecia areata (AA)

Strong cash position ($69M2) with expected runway to late 2023

1

Decision Resources Group, June 2021

4

2

As of Q3 ending September 30, 2022

Developing innovative therapies to treat inflammatory disease

Program

Target

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Anticipated milestones

Biologic naïve

Phase 2b topline data in 2Q 2023

Atopic

α

dermatitis

Eblasakimab

1

Dupilumab experienced

Phase 2 initiation 4Q 2022

IL-13R

Type 2-driven

disease

Farudodstat

DHODH

Autoimmune

Phase 2 initiation 1H 2023

skin disease

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
