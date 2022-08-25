Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASLN   US04522R1014

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(ASLN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:48 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.9223 USD   +1.91%
07:28aASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use bellestudy Image Capture Software in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials
PU
07:02aASLAN Pharmaceuticals Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use belleStudy™ Image Capture Software in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials
GL
07:01aASLAN Pharmaceuticals Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use belleStudy™ Image Capture Software in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals : Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use bellestudy Image Capture Software in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials

08/25/2022 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use bellestudy Image Capture Software in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials

USA and Singapore, August 25, 2022 - BelleTorus Corporation ("Belle.ai") and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), today announced that ASLAN has licensed belleStudy™ digital image capture software in support of ASLAN's clinical trials for atopic dermatitis (AD) across several global sites. ASLAN will make the image capture software component of belleStudy™ available to all investigators of TREK-AD, its ongoing global phase 2b trial of eblasakimab, expected to generate topline data in the first half of 2023.

"Belle.ai provides ASLAN and the investigators participating in our global studies with an easy-to-use solution that collects a standardized record of AD disease severity through image capture. This technology allows us to enhance our quality control procedures without having to adjust our protocols in this ongoing study," said Dr Alex Kaoukhov, Chief Medical Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. "We believe it can be a powerful tool for investigators, allows ongoing review of objective photographic evidence of disease severity assessment at the clinical trial site and will augment the current imaging methods used in our studies."

The belleStudy™ image capture software on a smartphone camera guides clinical investigators to clearly and accurately capture photos of AD before being uploaded to a cloud server. Belle.ai's precise artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms provide qualitative assessment (identification) and quantitative scoring (severity) of atopic dermatitis and over 1,000 skin conditions, delivering cutting edge digital solutions which could be leveraged by ASLAN in future AD studies.

"The future of decentralized clinical trials is putting powerful and easy-to-use AI tools in the hands of investigators to capture clinical data from anywhere in the world, and we are pleased to be able to do this for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals," added Dr Cliff Perlis, Chief Medical Officer of Belle.ai. "Our technology can also be used directly by patients, who can track treatment progress in the privacy of their own homes and collect data accurately and uniformly, which adds an unlimited stream of data critical to clinical endpoints."

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.comor follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

About Belle.ai

BelleTorus Corporation ("Belle.ai") offers the world's most robust AI platform for evaluating and tracking skin health images. From a smartphone photo, Belle.ai's technology can distinguish over one thousand skin conditions. Belle.ai provides qualitative assessment (identification) and quantitative scoring (severity) of skin conditions, with applications available for providers, patient clinical trials, and skin health product companies. Belle.ai team members in the United States, France, and Vietnam collaborate with partners worldwide to bring the power of AI to digital skin healthcare. BelleTorus Corporation™, Belle.ai™, Belle™, Belle 1K™, and be seen™ are trademarks of BelleTorus Corporation. For more information, please visit www.belle.ai.

Ends

ASLAN Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.comBelle.ai Contact:
Media
Paul M. Sherer, Sherer Communications LLC
Tel: +1 (415) 385-5970
media@belle.ai

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
07:28aASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use bellestudy Image Capt..
PU
07:02aASLAN Pharmaceuticals Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use belleStudy™ Im..
GL
07:01aASLAN Pharmaceuticals Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use belleStudy™ Im..
AQ
08/24Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/22Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/22ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Host a Hybrid R&D Day on September 15, 2022
GL
08/22ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Host a Hybrid R&D Day on September 15, 2022
AQ
08/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/17Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1 618 M -53,5 M -53,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 947 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,92 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 442%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kiran Kumar Asarpota Chief Operating Officer & Head-Finance
Andrew James Howden Non-Executive Chairman
Alexandre Kaoukhov Chief Medical Officer
Robert E. Hoffman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-17.65%64
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.38%79 739
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.53%74 637
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.55%64 443
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.96%37 096
BIONTECH SE-43.27%35 539