ASLAN Pharmaceuticals : Signs License Agreement With Belle.ai to Use bellestudy Image Capture Software in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials

USA and Singapore, August 25, 2022 - BelleTorus Corporation ("Belle.ai") and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), today announced that ASLAN has licensed belleStudy™ digital image capture software in support of ASLAN's clinical trials for atopic dermatitis (AD) across several global sites. ASLAN will make the image capture software component of belleStudy™ available to all investigators of TREK-AD, its ongoing global phase 2b trial of eblasakimab, expected to generate topline data in the first half of 2023.

"Belle.ai provides ASLAN and the investigators participating in our global studies with an easy-to-use solution that collects a standardized record of AD disease severity through image capture. This technology allows us to enhance our quality control procedures without having to adjust our protocols in this ongoing study," said Dr Alex Kaoukhov, Chief Medical Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. "We believe it can be a powerful tool for investigators, allows ongoing review of objective photographic evidence of disease severity assessment at the clinical trial site and will augment the current imaging methods used in our studies."

The belleStudy™ image capture software on a smartphone camera guides clinical investigators to clearly and accurately capture photos of AD before being uploaded to a cloud server. Belle.ai's precise artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms provide qualitative assessment (identification) and quantitative scoring (severity) of atopic dermatitis and over 1,000 skin conditions, delivering cutting edge digital solutions which could be leveraged by ASLAN in future AD studies.

"The future of decentralized clinical trials is putting powerful and easy-to-use AI tools in the hands of investigators to capture clinical data from anywhere in the world, and we are pleased to be able to do this for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals," added Dr Cliff Perlis, Chief Medical Officer of Belle.ai. "Our technology can also be used directly by patients, who can track treatment progress in the privacy of their own homes and collect data accurately and uniformly, which adds an unlimited stream of data critical to clinical endpoints."

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.comor follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

About Belle.ai

BelleTorus Corporation ("Belle.ai") offers the world's most robust AI platform for evaluating and tracking skin health images. From a smartphone photo, Belle.ai's technology can distinguish over one thousand skin conditions. Belle.ai provides qualitative assessment (identification) and quantitative scoring (severity) of skin conditions, with applications available for providers, patient clinical trials, and skin health product companies. Belle.ai team members in the United States, France, and Vietnam collaborate with partners worldwide to bring the power of AI to digital skin healthcare. BelleTorus Corporation™, Belle.ai™, Belle™, Belle 1K™, and be seen™ are trademarks of BelleTorus Corporation. For more information, please visit www.belle.ai.

