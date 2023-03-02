Advanced search
    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
2023-03-02
303.55 EUR   -0.02%
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT 2022

03/02/2023 | 05:06pm EST
Almere, The Netherlands

March 2, 2023 – 11:00 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today publishes its Annual Report 2022.

ASM's Annual Report 2022 is available in ESEF reporting package, HTML file and as a PDF file on the company's website www.asm.com
ASM publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.
ASM will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 15, 2023. The AGM agenda with all related documents will be available in due time.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and Media contact:

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com


 

Attachment


