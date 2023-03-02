Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASM International N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:27 2023-03-02 am EST
303.55 EUR   -0.02%
05:09pAsm International N : Annual Report 2022 | 19.79MB ZIP HTML
PU
05:09pAsm International N : Annual Report 2022 - Remuneration section | 1.05MB ZIP HTML
PU
05:06pAsm international n.v. publishes annual report 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASM International N : Annual Report 2022 | 19.79MB ZIP HTML

03/02/2023 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WE CARE, WE INNOVATE, WE DELIVER

ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNUAL REPORT 2022

INTRODUCTION

STRATEGY AND VALUE CREATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OTHER INFORMATION

NOTES TO THE READER

PDF/PRINTED VERSION

This document is the PDF/printed version of ASM International N.V.'s 2022 Annual Report and has been prepared for ease of use. The 2022 Annual Report in European Single Electronic Reporting format (the ESEF reporting package) is the official version. The ESEF reporting package is available on the company's website. In case of any discrepancies between this PDF version and the ESEF reporting package, the latter prevails.

UNROUNDED FIGURES

Amounts in the Annual Report may not add up due to rounding differences. The total amounts may therefore deviate from the sum of the parts. Percentage changes are based on the unrounded figures.

INTRODUCTION

STRATEGY AND VALUE CREATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OTHER INFORMATION

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

2

10.

PEOPLE

56

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

135

1.

CEO MESSAGE

3

10.1

People are our biggest asset

56

17.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

136

2.

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

7

10.2

Safety leadership

63

18.

ASM INTERNATIONAL NV FINANCIAL

3.

AT A GLANCE

8

10.3

Community, industry, and society impact

66

STATEMENTS

184

4.

WHAT WE DO

10

11.

PLANET

67

OTHER INFORMATION

192

4.1

Overview

10

11.1

Introduction

67

4.2

Engaging our customers closely and early

11

11.2

Climate response

68

19.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

193

4.3

Basics of semiconductor manufacturing

12

11.3

Water

74

20.

HISTORY

201

4.4

Our positioning in the market

13

11.4

Biodiversity

76

21.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

4.5

Our product technologies

14

11.5

Circularity

78

MEASURES

202

4.6

Our business model

19

12.

RESPONSIBLE SUPPLY CHAIN

82

22. FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL TABLES

203

STRATEGY AND VALUE CREATION 20

12.1

Our outsourced manufacturing model

82

23. FIVE-YEARNON-FINANCIAL TABLES

206

12.2

Manufacturing operations

82

23.1 Assurance report of the independent auditor

209

5.

STRATEGY

21

12.3

Global supply chain

85

24. EU TAXONOMY

212

5.1

Core values

22

12.4

Global operations and sustainability

87

25. OTHER SUSTAINABILITY INFORMATION

214

5.2

External trends and challenges

23

GOVERNANCE

91

25.1 Informing our sustainability focus

214

5.3

Key elements and enablers of our strategy

24

25.2 Stakeholder engagement

215

6.

OUR SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH

27

13.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

92

25.3 How we address the UN SDGs

216

7.

LONG-TERM VALUE CREATION

30

13.1

High standards of corporate governance

92

25.4 Responsible minerals sourcing - additional detail 219

7.1

How we create value for our stakeholders

30

13.2

Risk management

102

25.5 ESG ratings and indices

220

7.2

Our value creation model

31

13.3

Shareholders

107

26.

GLOSSARY AND DEFINITIONS

221

MANAGEMENT REPORT

32

13.4

Tax principle

110

27.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

225

13.5

Business ethics

111

28. LOCATIONS WORLDWIDE

228

8.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

33

13.6

IP and cybersecurity

111

29.

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

230

8.1

Performance review

33

13.7

Management Board and Executive Committee

113

30. DECLARATIONS

231

8.2

Capital allocation policy

39

13.8

Supervisory Board

115

31.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

233

8.3

CFO Message

40

14.

SUPERVISORY BOARD REPORT

118

9.

INNOVATION

43

15.

REMUNERATION REPORT

127

9.1

ASM R&D strategy and model

43

16.

EXTERNAL AUDITOR

134

9.2

Corporate research

44

9.3

Product development

45

9.4

Innovation and sustainability

48

9.5

Industry technology roadmap

51

9.6

Interview with the CTO

53

ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNUAL REPORT 2022 1

INTRODUCTION

STRATEGY AND VALUE CREATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OTHER INFORMATION

INTRODUCTION

1.

CEO MESSAGE

3

2.

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

7

3.

AT A GLANCE

8

4.

WHAT WE DO

10

4.1

Overview

10

4.2

Engaging our customers closely and early

11

4.3

Basics of semiconductor manufacturing

12

4.4

Our positioning in the market

13

4.5

Our product technologies

14

4.6

Our business model

19

ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNUAL REPORT 2022 2

INTRODUCTION

STRATEGY AND VALUE CREATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OTHER INFORMATION

CEO MESSAGE

ASM delivered a strong performance yet again in 2022. Sales increased by 33% at constant currencies, despite challenging supply- chain conditions, and a weakening economic outlook in the second half of the year. We made good progress against our strategic targets, continuing to invest in the growth of our business and further expanding our engagements with key customers for new applications.

I want to thank all our people at ASM as they went again the extra mile to meet our customers' requirements, and contributed to another successful year for our company.

WFE INCREASED AGAIN BUT IMPACTED BY SLOWING END-MARKETS

The semiconductor market began the year with the expectation of continued solid growth, following strong demand in 2021. But momentum slowed down in several segments during the year.

The war in Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rates, and a drop in consumer spending started to impact the smartphone and PC markets. This triggered slowing demand and significant inventory corrections in parts of the market. For the full year 2022, the semiconductor market grew by just 5%, down from approximately 25% growth in 2021.

The wafer fab equipment (WFE) market increased by a high single-digit percentage in 2022, but started to slow down in the course of the year. It was impacted by the weakening semiconductor end-markets, combined with persistent supply-chain constraints. Logic/foundry WFE continued to grow in 2022, driven by advanced nodes investments, while memory WFE, particularly impacted by the weakness in PCs and smartphones, dropped.

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Against this backdrop, our company yet again delivered a very solid performance in 2022. Revenue increased by 33% at constant currencies to a record high of €2.4 billion, our sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth. With equipment revenue growth of 38% at constant currencies - despite difficult supply-chain conditions throughout the year - ASM clearly outperformed the WFE market.

"OUR CORE VALUES ARE WE CARE, WE INNOVATE, WE DELIVER.

THEY ARE CENTRAL TO ALL WE DO

AT ASM, AND

  1. CORNERSTONE
    OF OUR CULTURE."

Benjamin Loh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Operating profit grew by a solid 29%, even with a substantial increase in operating expenses as we stepped up R&D and further strengthened our organization. Excluding the cash used for acquisitions, free cash flow increased by 43% to €381 million. Our company's financial position remained strong.

Our ALD business continued to be a key growth driver, accounting for more than half our equipment sales. ALD benefited from solid logic/foundry spending on the most advanced nodes, while we also won important new applications in the memory segment. Epi, our second-largest product line after ALD, was our fastest-growing business in 2022. After announcing our second Intrepid ES customer in 2021, we continued to work towards new customer selections in 2022, expanding our

ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNUAL REPORT 2022 3

Disclaimer

ASM International NV published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 22:08:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
05:09pAsm International N : Annual Report 2022 | 19.79MB ZIP HTML
PU
05:09pAsm International N : Annual Report 2022 - Remuneration section | 1.05MB ZIP HTML
PU
05:06pAsm international n.v. publishes annual report 2022
GL
11:42aAsm International N : Material Elements Management Services Contract Mr. G.L. Loh | 0.10MB..
PU
11:42aAsm International N : Material Elements Management Services Contract Mr. P.A.H. Verhagen |..
PU
03/01Transcript : ASM International NV, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
03/01Dutch Semiconductor Group ASM Expects Lower Revenue in H2
MT
02/28ASM expects first-quarter revenue jump, aims to expand capacity
RE
02/28Asm International N : Investor presentation Q4 2022 | 3.76MB ZIP HTML
PU
02/28ASM International NV Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 377 M 2 521 M 2 521 M
Net income 2022 411 M 435 M 435 M
Net cash 2022 556 M 590 M 590 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 14 973 M 15 878 M 15 878 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
EV / Sales 2023 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 312
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASM International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 303,55 €
Average target price 368,03 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Paulus Antonius H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hichem MSaad Executive VP & General Manager-Global Product
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.28.84%15 982
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.20.41%99 099
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.20.82%35 490
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.4.17%17 979
DISCO CORPORATION15.50%11 575
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA11.52%9 534