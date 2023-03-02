ASM International N : Annual Report 2022 | 19.79MB ZIP HTML

CEO MESSAGE

ASM delivered a strong performance yet again in 2022. Sales increased by 33% at constant currencies, despite challenging supply- chain conditions, and a weakening economic outlook in the second half of the year. We made good progress against our strategic targets, continuing to invest in the growth of our business and further expanding our engagements with key customers for new applications.

I want to thank all our people at ASM as they went again the extra mile to meet our customers' requirements, and contributed to another successful year for our company.

WFE INCREASED AGAIN BUT IMPACTED BY SLOWING END-MARKETS

The semiconductor market began the year with the expectation of continued solid growth, following strong demand in 2021. But momentum slowed down in several segments during the year.

The war in Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rates, and a drop in consumer spending started to impact the smartphone and PC markets. This triggered slowing demand and significant inventory corrections in parts of the market. For the full year 2022, the semiconductor market grew by just 5%, down from approximately 25% growth in 2021.

The wafer fab equipment (WFE) market increased by a high single-digit percentage in 2022, but started to slow down in the course of the year. It was impacted by the weakening semiconductor end-markets, combined with persistent supply-chain constraints. Logic/foundry WFE continued to grow in 2022, driven by advanced nodes investments, while memory WFE, particularly impacted by the weakness in PCs and smartphones, dropped.

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Against this backdrop, our company yet again delivered a very solid performance in 2022. Revenue increased by 33% at constant currencies to a record high of €2.4 billion, our sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth. With equipment revenue growth of 38% at constant currencies - despite difficult supply-chain conditions throughout the year - ASM clearly outperformed the WFE market.