ASM International N : Annual Report 2022 | 19.79MB ZIP HTML

WE CARE, WE INNOVATE, WE DELIVER
ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNUAL REPORT 2022
INTRODUCTION
STRATEGY AND VALUE CREATION
MANAGEMENT REPORT
GOVERNANCE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
OTHER INFORMATION
NOTES TO THE READER
PDF/PRINTED VERSION
This document is the PDF/printed version of ASM International N.V.'s 2022 Annual Report and has been prepared for ease of use. The 2022 Annual Report in European Single Electronic Reporting format (the ESEF reporting package) is the official version. The ESEF reporting package is available on the company's website. In case of any discrepancies between this PDF version and the ESEF reporting package, the latter prevails.
UNROUNDED FIGURES
Amounts in the Annual Report may not add up due to rounding differences. The total amounts may therefore deviate from the sum of the parts. Percentage changes are based on the unrounded figures.
ASM delivered a strong performance yet again in 2022. Sales increased by 33% at constant currencies, despite challenging supply- chain conditions, and a weakening economic outlook in the second half of the year. We made good progress against our strategic targets, continuing to invest in the growth of our business and further expanding our engagements with key customers for new applications.
I want to thank all our people at ASM as they went again the extra mile to meet our customers' requirements, and contributed to another successful year for our company.
WFE INCREASED AGAIN BUT IMPACTED BY SLOWING END-MARKETS
The semiconductor market began the year with the expectation of continued solid growth, following strong demand in 2021. But momentum slowed down in several segments during the year.
The war in Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rates, and a drop in consumer spending started to impact the smartphone and PC markets. This triggered slowing demand and significant inventory corrections in parts of the market. For the full year 2022, the semiconductor market grew by just 5%, down from approximately 25% growth in 2021.
The wafer fab equipment (WFE) market increased by a high single-digit percentage in 2022, but started to slow down in the course of the year. It was impacted by the weakening semiconductor end-markets, combined with persistent supply-chain constraints. Logic/foundry WFE continued to grow in 2022, driven by advanced nodes investments, while memory WFE, particularly impacted by the weakness in PCs and smartphones, dropped.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Against this backdrop, our company yet again delivered a very solid performance in 2022. Revenue increased by 33% at constant currencies to a record high of €2.4 billion, our sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth. With equipment revenue growth of 38% at constant currencies - despite difficult supply-chain conditions throughout the year - ASM clearly outperformed the WFE market.
"OUR CORE VALUES ARE WE CARE, WE INNOVATE, WE DELIVER.
THEY ARE CENTRAL TO ALL WE DO
AT ASM, AND
CORNERSTONE
OF OUR CULTURE."
Benjamin Loh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Operating profit grew by a solid 29%, even with a substantial increase in operating expenses as we stepped up R&D and further strengthened our organization. Excluding the cash used for acquisitions, free cash flow increased by 43% to €381 million. Our company's financial position remained strong.
Our ALD business continued to be a key growth driver, accounting for more than half our equipment sales. ALD benefited from solid logic/foundry spending on the most advanced nodes, while we also won important new applications in the memory segment. Epi, our second-largest product line after ALD, was our fastest-growing business in 2022. After announcing our second Intrepid ES customer in 2021, we continued to work towards new customer selections in 2022, expanding our
