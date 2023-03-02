ASM International N : Annual Report 2022 - Remuneration section | 1.05MB ZIP HTML

INTRODUCTION

ASM's Management Board remuneration policy was adopted by the AGM on May 16, 2022. This remuneration report complies with the best practice provisions of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. It is aligned with the new Dutch legal requirements following the implementation of the EU Shareholders' Right Directive II.

The 2022 remuneration report refers to ASM's remuneration policy, which can be found on our website.

REMUNERATION PHILOSOPHY AND STRUCTURE

ASM's remuneration philosophy for the Management Board is to incentivize and reward performance, while ensuring retention, motivation, competitiveness and fairness. A key factor is also alignment with shareholder interests. This is why our remuneration structure is articulated around 3 key pay mix elements, plus benefits:

Base salary (fixed gross annual salary)

Short-term cash incentive (performance based)

cash incentive (performance based) Long-term share incentive (performance based)

Our remuneration structure and competitiveness is regularly reviewed using a list of benchmark companies. All pay mix elements are reviewed in this benchmarking analysis.

BASE SALARY (FIXED)

Each member of the Management Board receives a fixed Base salary with a monthly pay out. The base salary of the members of the Management Board is set based upon the outcome of the benchmark analysis. The Supervisory Board reviews base salary on an annual basis and can, at their discretion, apply an annual increase to the base salary based on market movement as well as adjustments made by the peer group.

SHORT-TERM INCENTIVES (CASH BONUS)

Each year, a short-term incentive can be earned based on achieving specific challenging targets. These targets are based for 75% on company financial targets and 25% on non-financial targets