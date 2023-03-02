ASM International N : Annual Report 2022 - Remuneration section | 1.05MB ZIP HTML
WE CARE, WE INNOVATE, WE DELIVER
ASM INTERNATIONAL REMUNERATION REPORT 2022
REMUNERATION REPORT
INTRODUCTION
ASM's Management Board remuneration policy was adopted by the AGM on May 16, 2022. This remuneration report complies with the best practice provisions of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. It is aligned with the new Dutch legal requirements following the implementation of the EU Shareholders' Right Directive II.
The 2022 remuneration report refers to ASM's remuneration policy, which can be found on our website.
REMUNERATION PHILOSOPHY AND STRUCTURE
ASM's remuneration philosophy for the Management Board is to incentivize and reward performance, while ensuring retention, motivation, competitiveness and fairness. A key factor is also alignment with shareholder interests. This is why our remuneration structure is articulated around 3 key pay mix elements, plus benefits:
Base salary (fixed gross annual salary)
Short-termcash incentive (performance based)
Long-termshare incentive (performance based)
Our remuneration structure and competitiveness is regularly reviewed using a list of benchmark companies. All pay mix elements are reviewed in this benchmarking analysis.
BASE SALARY (FIXED)
Each member of the Management Board receives a fixed Base salary with a monthly pay out. The base salary of the members of the Management Board is set based upon the outcome of the benchmark analysis. The Supervisory Board reviews base salary on an annual basis and can, at their discretion, apply an annual increase to the base salary based on market movement as well as adjustments made by the peer group.
SHORT-TERM INCENTIVES (CASH BONUS)
Each year, a short-term incentive can be earned based on achieving specific challenging targets. These targets are based for 75% on company financial targets and 25% on non-financial targets
(of which for 2022 two-thirds related to ESG in 2022). The on-target bonus percentage for
the CEO is 100% of the annual base salary, with a maximum payout of 150% of the annual base salary in case of overachievement. The on-target bonus percentage for the CFO respectively
the CTO is 75% and 80% of the annual base salary, with a maximum payout of 125% of the annual base salary. The targets for the short-term incentive are based on the financial budget approved by the Supervisory Board before the start of the fiscal year.
LONG-TERM INCENTIVES (PERFORMANCE SHARES)
Members of the Management Board are eligible to receive performance shares under
the ASM International N.V. 2014 long-term incentive plan for members of the Management Board and ASM's remuneration policy to focus on the long-term interest of the company. Performance shares vest after three years, subject to meeting predetermined financial indicators and continued services. To show a longer-term commitment to ASM and align with shareholder interests,
the members of the Management Board are required to hold the vested performance shares for an additional two years ('holding period') after the vesting date. However, they are allowed to sell a part of the unconditional shares after three years for tax purposes. Performance shares will next be granted in April 2023.
The Supervisory Board will determine the number of performance shares granted for on-target performance. When doing so, the board will consider two predetermined financial indicators (each with respectively 50% weight): revenue growth compared to market index (WFE) and average EBIT percentage measured over a three-year performance period. ASM applies a face-value approach to define the number of shares to be granted, which is calculated as follows: target level (calculated based on annual base salary) divided by the average share price of ASM on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on the award date and the following four consecutive days. The award date is immediately following the date of the announcement of the first quarter financial results in April for the year the award takes place.
The target level of the long-term incentive is set at 165% of the annual base salary for the CEO and 125% respectively 450% for the CFO and CTO. The maximum number of shares granted in case of outperformance of the predetermined performance indicators is 150% of the number at
REMUNERATION REPORT
on-target performance. The number of shares granted will be zero if both of the targets are below the threshold level.
For 2022, based on the remuneration policy, the Supervisory Board awarded the following on-target value to:
Mr. Loh, CEO: €1,108,159 (3,631 shares)
Mr. Verhagen, CFO: €672,750 (2,204 shares).
The newly appointed CTO, Mr. M'Saad, did receive RSU's in April 2022 as senior executive, preceding his appointment as Management Board member in May 2022. He will receive his first LTI grant as Management Board member in April 2023.
Outstanding performance shares
The following table shows the outstanding performance shares granted to members of
the Management Board up till and including 2022 and held by members of the Management Board as at December 31, 2022:
Number of shares
Performance
Outstanding
Fair value at
End of holding
Grant date
Status
at grant date
adjustment
Vested in 2022
December 31, 2022
grant date
Vesting date
period
G.L. Loh 1)
Jul 29, 2020
Conditional
8,087
-
-
8,087
€123.31
Jul 29, 2023
Jul 29, 2025
G.L. Loh 1)
Apr 21, 2021
Conditional
4,184
-
-
4,184
€245.40
Apr 21, 2024
Apr 21, 2026
G.L. Loh 1)
Apr 21, 2022
Conditional
3,631
-
-
3,631
€313.72
Apr 21, 2025
Apr 21, 2027
P.A.H. Verhagen 2)
Jul 28, 2021
Conditional
2,159
-
-
2,159
€291.97
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2026
P.A.H. Verhagen 2)
Apr 21, 2022
Conditional
2,204
-
-
2,204
€313.72
Apr 21, 2025
Apr 21, 2027
Total
20,265
-
-
20,265
New CEO since May 18, 2020.
New CFO since June 1, 2021.
The shares will become unconditional after three years, depending on whether predetermined targets are achieved or not.
PENSION ARRANGEMENT
The members of the Management Board are given the opportunity to participate in a defined contribution plan for their salary up to €114,867. For salary above €114,867, the members of the Management Board are compensated with an amount equal to the employer pension contribution. The members of the Management Board have the option to participate in a net pension plan offered by the company or to have the compensation paid out in cash.
REMUNERATION REPORT
TOTAL REMUNERATION OF MANAGEMENT BOARD
The following table provides an overview of the 2022 remuneration elements in € thousands for the CEO, the CFO, respectively the CTO, as recognized by the company. The CTO was appointed on May 16, 2022.
1
2
3
4
5
Fixed remuneration (K€)
Variable remuneration (K€)
Proportion of fixed
NAME OF DIRECTOR,
Short-term cash
Share-based payment
Pension expense
and variable
POSITION
Base salary
Fringe benefits
incentive (STI)
expenses (LTI) 4)
(K€)
Total remuneration (K€)
remuneration 5)
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
G.L. Loh
649
666
58
60
898
883
570
1,020
109
109
2,284
2,738
56%
44%
P.A.H. Verhagen 1)
303
534
25
44
594
575
165
550
41
87
1,128
1,790
49%
59%
H. M'Saad 2)
-
366
-
122
-
395
-
-
-
18
-
901
-%
128%
P.A.M. van Bommel 3)
171
-
16
-
142
-
656
-
40
-
1,025
-
28%
-%
Total
1,123
1,566
99
226
1,634
1,853
1,391
1,570
190
214
4,437
5,429
New CFO since June 1, 2021.
New CTO since May 16, 2022. The amounts shown reflect his remuneration during his MB membership.
Former CFO till May 17, 2021.
The remuneration reported as part of the LTI (share awards) is based on costs incurred under accounting values EU-IFRS. The costs of share awards are charged to the consolidated statement of profit & loss over the three-year vesting period based on the number of awards expected to vest. For the first year we account at target, subsequently we apply the estimated number of share awards, and in the final performance year of the awards we update this estimate to the best estimated number of awards which are anticipated to vest.
The increase of the 'proportion of fixed and variable remuneration' percentage of P.A.H. Verhagen is related to his lower base salary in 2021 due to his start date June 1, 2021.
1. Fixed remuneration
Base salary. This is the fixed annual gross base salary. A salary increase of 3.5% has been implemented as of April 1, 2022, in line with the market movement in the Netherlands.
Fringe benefits. This represents the value of benefits and perquisites awarded, such as a company car, a representation and expense allowance, the premium for health and disability insurance, and social security contributions.
2. Variable remuneration
Short-term incentive (STI). Each year, a short-term incentive can be earned based on achieving specific challenging targets. The short-term incentive recognizes three levels: threshold, on-target, and stretch.
The target level is generally aligned with the budget as reviewed and approved by the Supervisory Board. Achievement at target level, results in a pay out of 100% of the STI value. The stretch level is set to promote extra-performance. If the performance does not meet the threshold level, the related part of the bonus will be zero.
If the actual realization is between threshold and on-target or between on-target and stretch,
the payout will be based on the relative deviation against these levels. The targets are 75% based on company financial targets (equally divided between revenue, EBIT, and free cash flow) and 25% based on non-financial targets (of which 2 out of 3 related to ESG in 2022).
For 2022, the CEO, CFO respectively the CTO realized overall an over-achievement on STI (131% rounded - see table on next page).
ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNUAL REPORT 2022 3
REMUNERATION REPORT
STI TARGET SETTING
Targets set at the beginning of each financial year and aligned with the budget as approved by the Supervisory Board. The Non-financial, strategic, targets are aligned with ASM's most important strategic priorities in a performance year. For each performance indicator a target performance level is defined that represents the expected performance in a performance year (target). The threshold level defines the minimum level of performance, below which payout is 0%. The maximum or stretch level of performance is 150% of target level.
STI performance measures
Financials
Targets set per budget as approved by the Supervisory Board
STI realization 2022 performance year: (achievement rate)
Sales
EBIT
Free cash flow
Non-Financials
ESG
Engineering & manufacturing global footprint
Leadership development
Revenue achievement at constant currencies (actual revenue recalculated at budget currency)
EBIT excluding one-offnon-budgeted items (e.g. M&A and related PPA amortization)
Net cash flow from operating activities after investment activities excluding non-budgeted M&A and excluding ASMPT dividends
Net Zero 2035 ambitions: 1.5°C Achievement Pathway as announced at ASM's Investor Day 2021 and through press release. All scopes measured, plans defined. MB to review Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Strategy, plans and submission reviewed and validated by external expert review process before 2022 year end. Validated submission to the SBTi before end 2022
Conduct a strategic analysis of the global future footprint for engineering and manufacturing that supports ASM's long term growth ambitions, taking into account ASM's global footprint, and external conditions such as geopolitical environment,competition for skills etc
Review and progress ASM's succession pipeline for executives: succession plan, gap analysis, talent assessment, development plans, including focus on future female leadership
148%
Threshold
Target
Stretch
141%
Threshold
Target
Stretch
110%
Threshold
Target
Stretch
150%
Threshold
Target
Stretch
80%
Threshold
Target
Stretch
150%
Threshold
Target
Stretch
Share-based payment or long-term incentives. This is a multi-year variable payment of which the value is the value of a performance share award that has become unconditional after
a performance period of three years. The unconditional award is the result of targets on revenue growth compared to market and average EBIT.
End 2022 the three-year performance period of the performance shares granted to the CEO on July 29, 2020 has been completed. Based on the achievement of the performance criteria, the vesting percentage of the performance shares on July 29, 2023 is 102% (rounded). The underachievement of the three-year revenue growth metric is being compensated by overachievement of the EBIT metric.
