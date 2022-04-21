ASM International N : Investor presentation Q1 2022 | 1.67MB ZIP HTML PDF

Log in
ASM International N : Investor presentation Q1 2022

04/21/2022
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All matters discussed in this presentation, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

Investment highlights

4

Q1 2022 results 6

Business environment, strategy, and targets 17

Annex: detailed financials 24

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Strong long-term prospects

ASM is focused on enabling deposition technologies, with key strengths in innovation

Leader in the ALD market, which is expected to grow by a CAGR of 16%-20% from 2020 to 2025 Expanding our position in the Epi market (CAGR of 13%-18% from 2020 to 2025)

Selective growth in PECVD and Vertical Furnaces, and healthy growth in spares & services

Underscored by a healthy profitability

Q1 2022 gross margin of 47.8% and operating margin of 27.7%

And a strong balance sheet

Solid cash position of 550m at the end of Q1 2022, no debt

Proposed dividend of 2.50 per share, an increase of 25% compared to previous year

Stepping up our focus on sustainability

Target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2035 announced in September 2021

Launched core values "We Care, We Innovate, We Deliver" to build an even stronger and more unified culture

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASM International NV published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 10:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 160 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
Net income 2022 568 M 617 M 617 M
Net cash 2022 659 M 715 M 715 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 15 047 M 16 335 M 16 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,66x
EV / Sales 2023 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 312
Free-Float 93,1%
