Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASM International N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-07-20 am EDT
240.00 EUR   +2.78%
12:14pASM INTERNATIONAL N : Investor presentation Q2 2022 | 3.27MB ZIP HTML PDF
PU
12:01pAsm international n.v. reports second quarter 2022 results
GL
03:13aMARKETMIND : Weapons of war
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASM International N : Investor presentation Q2 2022 | 3.27MB ZIP HTML PDF

07/20/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All matters discussed in this presentation, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

July 20, 2022 | ASMI proprietary information | 2

July 20, 2022 | ASMI proprietary information | 3

On July 18, 2022 ASM announced (here) that it reached an agreement to acquire LPE, entering the high-growth silicon carbide epitaxy equipment business, driven by growth in electric vehicles

Purchase price is a combination of cash and shares representing an enterprise value of €425m at the date of signing, with additional earn out of up to €100m based on certain performance metrics

LPE is profitable and will contribute to net earnings immediately after closing, with expected revenue of >€100m in 2023

ASM sees potential for meaningful value creation by combining LPE's design & process expertise in SiC with ASM's expertise in epitaxy, extensive sales and service footprint worldwide and manufacturing/supply chain prowess

Click hereto see the full presentation "ASM to acquire LPE"

July 20, 2022 | ASMI proprietary information | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASM International NV published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 16:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
12:14pASM INTERNATIONAL N : Investor presentation Q2 2022 | 3.27MB ZIP HTML PDF
PU
12:01pAsm international n.v. reports second quarter 2022 results
GL
03:13aMARKETMIND : Weapons of war
RE
07/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Gazprom, HSBC, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs...
07/18ASM International To Purchase Italian Epitaxy Tools Maker LPE For $429 Million
MT
07/18ASM INTERNATIONAL N : to acquire LPE | 12.28MB ZIP HTML PDF
PU
07/18Asm announces agreement to acquire lpe, entering high-growth silicon carbide epitaxy eq..
GL
07/18Asm announces agreement to acquire lpe, entering high-growth silicon carbide epitaxy eq..
AQ
07/18ASM International NV agreed to acquire LPE S.p.A. on July 18, 2022.
CI
07/13Asm international n.v. launches tenzatm ald for silicon oxide gap-fill and liners
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 225 M 2 279 M 2 279 M
Net income 2022 585 M 599 M 599 M
Net cash 2022 644 M 659 M 659 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 11 343 M 11 615 M 11 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 312
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASM International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 233,50 €
Average target price 384,72 €
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Paulus Antonius H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivo J. M. M. Raaijmakers CTO, Director-Research & Development
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-39.93%11 615
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-40.81%85 455
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-27.89%25 287
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-23.80%20 677
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-11.50%10 238
DISCO CORPORATION-12.66%8 038