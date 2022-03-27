ASM International N : Investor presentation Q2 2022 | 3.27MB ZIP HTML PDF

All matters discussed in this presentation, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

On July 18, 2022 ASM announced (here) that it reached an agreement to acquire LPE, entering the high-growth silicon carbide epitaxy equipment business, driven by growth in electric vehicles

Purchase price is a combination of cash and shares representing an enterprise value of €425m at the date of signing, with additional earn out of up to €100m based on certain performance metrics

LPE is profitable and will contribute to net earnings immediately after closing, with expected revenue of >€100m in 2023

ASM sees potential for meaningful value creation by combining LPE's design & process expertise in SiC with ASM's expertise in epitaxy, extensive sales and service footprint worldwide and manufacturing/supply chain prowess

Click hereto see the full presentation "ASM to acquire LPE"

July 20, 2022 | ASMI proprietary information | 4