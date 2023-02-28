ASM International N : Investor presentation Q4 2022 | 3.76MB ZIP HTML

ASM is focused on enabling deposition technologies, with key strengths in innovation

Leader in the ALD market, which is expected to grow by a CAGR of 16%-20% from 2020 to 2025 Expanding our position in the silicon Epi market (CAGR of 13%-18% from 2020 to 2025) Selective growth in PECVD and vertical furnaces, and healthy growth in spares & services

With the acquisition of LPE (closed on October 3), ASM has entered the high-growth silicon carbide Epi market

Normalized(1) Q4 2022 gross margin of 46.9% and normalized(1) operating margin of 26.2%

Solid cash position of €419m at the end of Q4 2022, no debt

A dividend of €2.50 per share will be proposed at the next AGM

Submitted Net Zero measurements and targets for scope 1, 2, and 3 to the SBTi

We target an increase in the female participation rate to 20% of the total workforce by 2025, up from 15% in 2021. In 2022, we made a first step by increasing it to 17%