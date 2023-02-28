ASM International N : Investor presentation Q4 2022 | 3.76MB ZIP HTML

Advanced search
    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
2023-02-28
323.00 EUR   +0.25%
All matters discussed in this presentation, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. You should be aware that our actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry and the duration of industry downturns, currency fluctuations, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholder or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or geopolitical tensions or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in our most recently filed Annual Report and other filings from time to time. The risks described are not the only ones. Some risks are not yet known and some that we do not currently believe to be material could later become material. Each of these risks could materially affect our business, revenues, income, assets, liquidity, and capital resources. All statements are made as of the date of posting unless otherwise noted, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

ASM is focused on enabling deposition technologies, with key strengths in innovation

Leader in the ALD market, which is expected to grow by a CAGR of 16%-20% from 2020 to 2025 Expanding our position in the silicon Epi market (CAGR of 13%-18% from 2020 to 2025) Selective growth in PECVD and vertical furnaces, and healthy growth in spares & services

With the acquisition of LPE (closed on October 3), ASM has entered the high-growth silicon carbide Epi market

Normalized(1) Q4 2022 gross margin of 46.9% and normalized(1) operating margin of 26.2%

Solid cash position of €419m at the end of Q4 2022, no debt

A dividend of €2.50 per share will be proposed at the next AGM

Submitted Net Zero measurements and targets for scope 1, 2, and 3 to the SBTi

We target an increase in the female participation rate to 20% of the total workforce by 2025, up from 15% in 2021. In 2022, we made a first step by increasing it to 17%

(1) Excluding amortization of fair value adjustments from respective purchase price allocations (before tax)

Disclaimer

ASM International NV published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 17:52:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 377 M 2 519 M 2 519 M
Net income 2022 411 M 435 M 435 M
Net cash 2022 556 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,7x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 15 704 M 16 637 M 16 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 312
Free-Float 93,4%
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 322,20 €
Average target price 366,53 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Paulus Antonius H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hichem MSaad Executive VP & General Manager-Global Product
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.36.73%16 637
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.14.30%94 712
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.20.41%35 370
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.2.43%17 567
DISCO CORPORATION11.79%11 179
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA7.44%9 261