    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:44 2023-03-03 am EST
313.80 EUR   +3.38%
Asm International N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/02Asm International N : Annual Report 2022 | 19.79MB ZIP HTML
PU
03/02Asm International N : Annual Report 2022 - Remuneration section | 1.05MB ZIP HTML
PU
ASM International N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/03/2023 | 03:30pm EST
ASM International N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date02 mar 2023
Issuing institutionASM International N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentasm-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00052.zip

Date last update: 03 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ASM International NV published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 20:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Asm International N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Financials
Sales 2022 2 377 M 2 520 M 2 520 M
Net income 2022 411 M 435 M 435 M
Net cash 2022 556 M 590 M 590 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 15 478 M 16 407 M 16 407 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,28x
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 312
Free-Float 93,3%
Managers and Directors
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Paulus Antonius H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hichem MSaad Executive VP & General Manager-Global Product
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.28.81%15 878
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.21.64%100 104
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.21.62%35 724
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.4.17%17 947
DISCO CORPORATION11.26%11 084
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA11.52%9 744