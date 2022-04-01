ASM International N : Proposal to agenda item 8 Key differences current and proposed MB Remuneration Policy | 0.12MB PDF

1. Extension of the Remuneration Policy for the CTO position

The current remuneration policy is shaped based on the current board structure with a CEO and CFO.

The CTO will be eligible for a bonus up to 80% of base salary in case of target performance, and up to a maximum of 125% in case of outperformance. The target level of the LTI is set at 450% of base salary for this CTO, to be competitive in the US semiconductor market.