Security ASM

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

Equities ASM NL0000334118

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:38:16 2023-07-27 am EDT Intraday chart for ASM International N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
433.85 EUR +10.45% +11.66% +84.11%
05:38pm ASM INTERNATIONAL : Q2 23: order intake to increase from here on Alphavalue
Jul. 26 Transcript : ASM International NV, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023 CI

ASM INTERNATIONAL : Q2 23: order intake to increase from here on

Today at 11:38 am

Latest news about ASM International N.V.

ASM INTERNATIONAL : Q2 23: order intake to increase from here on Alphavalue
Transcript : ASM International NV, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023 CI
Tranche Update on ASM International NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, 2022. CI
ASM International's Q2 new orders tumble as chip industry slows RE
ASM International NV Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
European shares extend gains as traders digest mixed earnings RE
ASML to hire 100 researchers leaving Philips, Dutch paper reports RE
European shares gain ahead of US inflation data, UK banks shine RE
Amid US pressure, Dutch announce new chip equipment export rules RE
US, Dutch set to hit China's chipmakers with one-two punch RE
ASM International to Spend $100 Million on New Manufacturing Research Innovation Center in South Korea MT
US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Fall as As US Debt Ceiling Talks Continue DJ
Chipmakers buoy European shares after two-day selloff RE
ASM to Commence Work on Expanded Manufacturing Center in South Korea MT
European stocks muted as US debt ceiling concerns linger RE
European stocks muted as US debt ceiling concerns weigh RE
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
Chip stocks strong - Bernstein: PC market 'less bad' DP
Asm International Nv Approves Regular Dividend for 2022 CI
New entries in the European portfolio ZB
ASM INTERNATIONAL : Q1 23: inflection point reached in share price rally? Alphavalue
Germany may restrict export of chip chemicals to China - Bloomberg RE
Chipmaker ASMI sees more business coming in from China this year RE
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Decline DJ
Infineon and chip suppliers under pressure DP

Company Profile

ASM International N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and selling equipment for use by semiconductor manufacturers. The activity is organized around two families of products: - semiconductor wafers: productions and special films used to make wafers of silicon, copper, etc.; - assembly and packaging equipment: for the matrices made by cutting semiconductor wafers. The group also produces encapsulated semiconductors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: Europe (11%), Asia (65.7%) and the United States (23.3%).
Sector
Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
Calendar
2023-09-25 - Investor Day
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ASM International N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
392.80EUR
Average target price
433.94EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.47%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
+84.11% 21 428 M $
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
+23.28% 20 592 M $
DISCO CORPORATION
+108.41% 19 169 M $
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA
+39.04% 11 848 M $
+39.04% 11 848 M $
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.
+16.37% 33 486 M $
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.
+90.33% 8 900 M $
ACM RESEARCH (SHANGHAI), INC.
+24.36% 6 222 M $
PIOTECH INC.
+48.46% 5 701 M $
SHENZHEN S.C NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
-16.00% 4 668 M $
-16.00% 4 668 M $
HWATSING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
+29.63% 4 463 M $
Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing
