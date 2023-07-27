Equities ASM NL0000334118
|433.85 EUR
|+10.45%
|+11.66%
|+84.11%
|05:38pm
|ASM INTERNATIONAL : Q2 23: order intake to increase from here on
|Jul. 26
|Transcript : ASM International NV, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023
|CI
ASM International N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and selling equipment for use by semiconductor manufacturers. The activity is organized around two families of products: - semiconductor wafers: productions and special films used to make wafers of silicon, copper, etc.; - assembly and packaging equipment: for the matrices made by cutting semiconductor wafers. The group also produces encapsulated semiconductors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: Europe (11%), Asia (65.7%) and the United States (23.3%).
2023-09-25 - Investor Day
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
392.80EUR
Average target price
433.94EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.47%
