Stock ASM ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:39:31 2024-03-04 am EST 		After market 01:05:32 pm
585.7 EUR +2.86% Intraday chart for ASM International N.V. 585.2 -0.09%
Chart ASM International N.V.

Company Profile

ASM International N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and selling equipment for use by semiconductor manufacturers. The activity is organized around two families of products: - semiconductor wafers: productions and special films used to make wafers of silicon, copper, etc.; - assembly and packaging equipment: for the matrices made by cutting semiconductor wafers. The group also produces encapsulated semiconductors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: Europe (11%), Asia (65.7%) and the United States (23.3%).
Sector
Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
Calendar
2024-03-12 - Citi TMT Conference
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ASM International N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
569.4 EUR
Average target price
567.8 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.28%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi.
+24.63% 30.33B
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. Stock Applied Materials, Inc.
+30.29% 175B
DISCO CORPORATION Stock Disco Corporation
+47.28% 36.12B
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC. Stock GlobalFoundries, Inc.
-8.78% 30.79B
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. Stock BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
+27.04% 14.06B
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA Stock Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China
-2.99% 12.66B
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION Stock Kokusai Electric Corporation
+48.12% 7.06B
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. Stock HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
+54.62% 6.16B
ACM RESEARCH (SHANGHAI), INC. Stock ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.
-7.47% 5.83B
PIOTECH INC. Stock Piotech Inc.
-9.59% 5.49B
Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing
