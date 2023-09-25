ASM International N.V.
Equities
ASM
NL0000334118
Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam 10:29:05 2023-09-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|376.55 EUR
|-2.32%
|-2.48%
|+59.88%
|04:02pm
|ASM INTERNATIONAL : What to expect from the 2023 CMD?
|Sep. 22
|Tranche Update on ASM International NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, 2022.
|CI
ASM INTERNATIONAL : What to expect from the 2023 CMD?
September 25, 2023 at 10:02 am EDT
More about the company
ASM International N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and selling equipment for use by semiconductor manufacturers. The activity is organized around two families of products: - semiconductor wafers: productions and special films used to make wafers of silicon, copper, etc.; - assembly and packaging equipment: for the matrices made by cutting semiconductor wafers. The group also produces encapsulated semiconductors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: Europe (11%), Asia (65.7%) and the United States (23.3%).
Calendar
2023-09-26 - Investor Day
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
385.50EUR
Average target price
451.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.99%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+60.11%
|20 235 M $
|+114.93%
|18 982 M $
|+4.08%
|17 023 M $
|+43.99%
|11 952 M $
|+4.82%
|31 408 M $
|+59.76%
|7 853 M $
|+32.74%
|6 331 M $
|+49.32%
|5 608 M $
|+20.29%
|3 947 M $
|+333.04%
|3 638 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock ASM International N.V. - Euronext Amsterdam
- News
- ASM International : What to expect from the 2023 CMD?