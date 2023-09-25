Stock ASM ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
ASM International N.V.

ASM

NL0000334118

Semiconductor Equipment & Testing

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam 10:29:05 2023-09-25 am EDT Intraday chart for ASM International N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
376.55 EUR -2.32% -2.48% +59.88%
ASM INTERNATIONAL : What to expect from the 2023 CMD?

September 25, 2023 at 10:02 am EDT

Latest news about ASM International N.V.

ASM INTERNATIONAL : What to expect from the 2023 CMD? Alphavalue
Tranche Update on ASM International NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, 2022. CI
ASM International NV's Equity Buyback announced on February 22, 2022, has closed with 264,503 shares, representing 0.54% for ?100 million. CI
Semiconductors: TSMC's situation weighs on equipment manufacturers. ZB
European shares log weekly gains on China optimism, hopes for pause at ECB RE
TSMC tells vendors to delay chip equipment deliveries - sources RE
ASM International Obtains SBTi Verification for Net Zero Targets MT
European Midday Briefing: Nvidia Boosts AI Stocks; Jackson Hole Eyed DJ
Nasdaq futures rally 1% as Nvidia's blowout results lift AI stocks RE
Nvidia's Frankfurt shares surge as stellar results seen keeping AI rally alive RE
European shares gain 1% as Nvidia forecast lifts chipmakers RE
European shares advance as chipmakers rally; Ubisoft shines RE
European shares rise at open as chipmakers rally; Ubisoft shines RE
ASM International N.V. Closes the Purchase of A Plot of Land in Scottsdale, Arizona CI
ASM INTERNATIONAL : Q2 23: order intake to increase from here on Alphavalue
ASM International NV Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter, First Half and Full Year 2023 CI
Transcript : ASM International NV, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023 CI
Tranche Update on ASM International NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, 2022. CI
ASM International's Q2 new orders tumble as chip industry slows RE
ASM International NV Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
European shares extend gains as traders digest mixed earnings RE
ASML to hire 100 researchers leaving Philips, Dutch paper reports RE
European shares gain ahead of US inflation data, UK banks shine RE
Amid US pressure, Dutch announce new chip equipment export rules RE
US, Dutch set to hit China's chipmakers with one-two punch RE

ASM International N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and selling equipment for use by semiconductor manufacturers. The activity is organized around two families of products: - semiconductor wafers: productions and special films used to make wafers of silicon, copper, etc.; - assembly and packaging equipment: for the matrices made by cutting semiconductor wafers. The group also produces encapsulated semiconductors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: Europe (11%), Asia (65.7%) and the United States (23.3%).
Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
2023-09-26 - Investor Day
Ratings for ASM International N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
385.50EUR
Average target price
451.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.99%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Sector Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. Stock ASM International N.V.
+60.11% 20 235 M $
DISCO CORPORATION Stock Disco Corporation
+114.93% 18 982 M $
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.
+4.08% 17 023 M $
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA Stock Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China
+43.99% 11 952 M $
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC. Stock GlobalFoundries, Inc.
+4.82% 31 408 M $
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. Stock BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
+59.76% 7 853 M $
ACM RESEARCH (SHANGHAI), INC. Stock ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.
+32.74% 6 331 M $
PIOTECH INC. Stock Piotech Inc.
+49.32% 5 608 M $
HWATSING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Hwatsing Technology Co., Ltd.
+20.29% 3 947 M $
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. Stock HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
+333.04% 3 638 M $
Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing
