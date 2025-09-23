ASM International is holding its Investor Day 2025 in London today.



As part of the Investor Day presentations, ASM is updating its forecasts for 2027.



The revenue target for 2027 is adjusted for currency effects only and stands at between €3.7bn and €4.6bn (before currency adjustment: €4bn-€5bn) and gross margin targets have been raised to a range of 47%-51%, with an operating margin expected between 28% and 32%.



In addition, ASM International presents its financial targets for 2030.



Revenue is expected to reach more than €5.7bn by 2030. This implies a CAGR of at least 12% for 2024-2030, compared with a CAGR of 6% for the WFE market over the same period.



The gross margin is expected to be in the range of 47% to 51% (2026-2030). The operating margin is expected to be in the range of 28% to 32% (2026-2030), and over 30% by 2030.



Free cash flow is expected to reach over €1bn by 2030 (2024: €534m).



Oddo BHF estimates in its study today that this announcement confirms ASMi's structural growth profile, despite 2030 targets slightly below forecasts, due to technological transitions and thanks to the group's positions in ALD and epitaxy.



However, the short term looks more difficult than expected and should lead to a downward revision of estimates for 2025 (probably by around 10% at first glance), while those for 2027 would remain more or less unchanged, Oddo BHF said.