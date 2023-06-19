Advanced search
    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:50 2023-06-19 am EDT
396.70 EUR   -1.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASM share buyback update June 12 – 16, 2023

06/19/2023 | 11:46am EDT
Almere, The Netherlands
June 19, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
June 12, 2023 543 € 389.25 € 211,363
June 16, 2023 379 € 402.44 € 152,525
Total 922 394.67 363,888

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 28.5% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International 

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.


This press release contains inside informatio within the meaning of Article 9(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 2 605 M 2 845 M 2 845 M
Net income 2023 654 M 714 M 714 M
Net cash 2023 740 M 808 M 808 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 19 782 M 21 610 M 21 610 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,31x
EV / Sales 2024 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 258
Free-Float 93,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 400,85 €
Average target price 392,00 €
Spread / Average Target -2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Paulus Antonius H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hichem MSaad Executive VP & General Manager-Global Product
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.70.10%21 610
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.42.67%116 666
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.15.94%34 464
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.42.21%23 822
DISCO CORPORATION84.09%17 712
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA73.35%14 741
