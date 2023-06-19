ASM share buyback update June 12 – 16, 2023

Almere, The Netherlands

June 19, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value June 12, 2023 543 € 389.25 € 211,363 June 16, 2023 379 € 402.44 € 152,525 Total 922 € 394.67 € 363,888

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 28.5% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.





This press release contains inside informatio within the meaning of Article 9(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact



Investor and media relations



Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com

