Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASM International N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:13 2023-05-08 am EDT
343.45 EUR   +0.70%
11:46aASM share buyback update May 2 – 5, 2023
GL
11:45aASM share buyback update May 2 – 5, 2023
AQ
05/01ASM share buyback update April 27 – 28, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASM share buyback update May 2 – 5, 2023

05/08/2023 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almere, The Netherlands
May 8, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
May 2, 20233,577€ 335.34€ 1,199,515
May 3, 20234,326€ 334.90€ 1,448,785
May 4, 20234,163€ 335.60€ 1,397,120
May 5, 20232,959€ 340.30€ 1,006,936
Total15,025€ 336.26€ 5,052,356

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 7.8% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment


All news about ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
11:46aASM share buyback update May 2 – 5, 2023
GL
11:45aASM share buyback update May 2 – 5, 2023
AQ
05/01ASM share buyback update April 27 – 28, 2023
GL
05/01ASM share buyback update April 27 – 28, 2023
AQ
04/28ASM International : Q1 23: inflection point reached in share price ral..
Alphavalue
04/27Germany may restrict export of chip chemicals to China - Bloomberg
RE
04/26Chipmaker ASMI sees more business coming in from China this year
RE
04/26US Futures Rise, European Stocks Decline
DJ
04/26Transcript : ASM International NV, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
04/26Infineon and chip suppliers under pressure
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 602 M 2 867 M 2 867 M
Net income 2023 658 M 725 M 725 M
Net cash 2023 764 M 841 M 841 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 16 851 M 18 567 M 18 567 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,18x
EV / Sales 2024 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 258
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASM International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 341,05 €
Average target price 381,00 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Paulus Antonius H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hichem MSaad Executive VP & General Manager-Global Product
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.44.73%18 567
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.19.18%98 084
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.10.24%32 542
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.42.98%24 685
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA73.76%15 222
DISCO CORPORATION26.44%12 774
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer