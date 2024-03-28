Almere, The Netherlands

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) announces today the launch of its Climate Transition Plan aimed at detailing its sustainability efforts with a path to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2035.

ASM’s plan outlines a strategic pathway to decarbonize its operations, products, and supply chain, playing a leading role in transitioning the semiconductor industry towards an environmentally sustainable future.

“Our Climate Transition Plan is not just a statement of intent; it is our blueprint for action. ASM is proud to be the first semiconductor company to receive a Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net Zero target verification in 2023, underscoring our commitment. With our plan aligned with this scientific standard, ASM is at the forefront of the industry’s move towards a sustainable future” remarked Benjamin Loh, President and CEO of ASM.

The plan also highlights ASM’s achievements to date, including achieving 88% renewable electricity in 2023 aligned with our sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2024 target; Achieving BCA Green Mark Gold+ green building certification in Singapore; pursuing LEED Gold minimum rating for the new state-of-the-art sustainable facilities in Scottsdale, Arizona and in Dongtan, South Korea; deepened supplier engagement through the CDP Supply Chain Program; increased impact via ASM’s partnership with major semiconductor companies via Catalyze program amplifying industry-wide efforts. Notably, ASM’s leadership was recognized with a prestigious A- score for each of our most recent CDP Climate Change and Water Security submittals.

ASM plans to build on these successes by focusing on renewable energy for our own operations and value chain energy needs. Innovation in product energy efficiency will additionally reduce our own and downstream operational footprint. Moving towards low-carbon procurement will reduce the impact our purchased goods.

John Golightly, VP Global Head Sustainability added, “Our Climate Transition Plan is a living document that will evolve as we make progress toward reaching our net-zero target, it reflects our dedication to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement”.

For more information about ASM’s Climate Transition Plan, asm.com/sustainability .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

