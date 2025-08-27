Bank of America maintains its 'buy' recommendation on ASM International (ASMi) shares with a target price of €602, considering the investor meeting (CMD) scheduled for September 23 in London as a positive catalyst for the stock.



Revenue forecasts for 2027 will likely be lowered, the broker acknowledges, highlighting in particular headwinds related to foreign exchange. However, it does not expect any changes to margin targets.



Technological innovations (GAA, HBM, 4F2, 3D DRAM, and metallization) are strongly supporting ASMi's growth, fueling outperformance in WFE (wafer fabrication equipment), BofA adds.