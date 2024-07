ASMi: share buyback program completed

July 29, 2024 at 05:46 am EDT Share

ASM international announces that it has completed its share buyback program worth up to 150 million euros, announced at the end of February, and that it has acquired almost 228,400 of its own shares at an average unit price of around 656.8 euros.



The Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier states that the buybacks were carried out by a third party between May 15 and July 25. This program was in line with the company's objective of using its surplus cash for the benefit of shareholders.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.