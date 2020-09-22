Log in
ASM International N.V.

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
  Report
Summary 
All News

Exclusive: Hong Kong-listed semiconductor maker ASM Pacific plans to go private - sources

09/22/2020 | 12:57am EDT

Hong Kong-listed semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM Pacific Technology Ltd is in talks with potential investors to help take it private, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ASM is aiming to eventually relist itself on Shanghai's Nasdaq-like STAR Market to take advantage of its sharply higher valuations, said the people, who declined to be named as the information is confidential.

The company's parent Dutch chip maker ASM International NV, which holds about 25% of the Hong Kong arm, supports the proposal but doesn't plan to divest its stake, said one of the people.

ASM denied that it was planning to go private. ASM International didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Based on ASM's current market value of $4.2 billion, a potential deal would cost outside investors at least $3.2 billion, without taking into account a premium paid on the stock price.

Hong Kong-listed companies have announced take-private deals worth $17.8 billion so far this year, more than double last year's annual volume, according to Refinitiv data, often citing undervalued shares as a reason for the deals.

The average premiums paid by buyers for those deals jumped to 46% in 2019 and this year, from 34% in 2018, the data showed.

ASM, which produces chip assembly and packaging machinery, has since earlier this year approached a number of private equity and venture capital firms in the hope they can help fund a buyout, the people said.

The company has also talked to several banks for the deal financing, said one of the people.

ASM's proposal comes as private equity interest in Chinese take-private deals is rising, with investors pouring money into new-economy companies listed on China's year-old STAR Market amid the intensifying Sino-U.S. tech war.

Companies raised $14.4 billion via IPOs on STAR in the first eight months of 2020, making it the second-biggest market globally, just behind Nasdaq, Refinitiv data showed, and ahead of New York and Hong Kong.

STAR Market-listed companies enjoy an average price to earnings of over 93 times, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Eikon data showed Nasdaq 100 companies have an average PE of 35.84 times.

Beijing has been spending billions of dollars in an effort to speed up improvements to its domestic chip industry, a campaign which has gained fresh urgency as Washington intensifies pressure on Huawei.

Chinese investors have also driven the country's 45 listed chipmakers to over 100 times the companies' earnings, making semiconductors the priciest sector in the stock market.

Founded in 1975, Singapore-headquartered ASM claims to be the only company in the world that offers high-quality equipment for all major steps in the electronics manufacturing process - from carrier for chip interconnection to chip assembly and packaging to Image result for surface-mount technology (SMT).

It has been listed in Hong Kong since 1989 and counts China for half of its revenue, according to its website and filings.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu; additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee & Shri Navaratnam)

By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. -1.34% 117.5 Delayed Quote.17.32%
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 4.17% 80 End-of-day quote.-25.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.84% 27147.7 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
NASDAQ 100 0.40% 10980.219627 Delayed Quote.25.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 10778.79817 Delayed Quote.20.29%
S&P 500 -1.16% 3281.06 Delayed Quote.2.75%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.63% 3476.3486 Real-time Quote.8.77%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.19% 251.3333 Real-time Quote.-2.14%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 293 M 1 521 M 1 521 M
Net income 2020 265 M 312 M 312 M
Net cash 2020 486 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 5 742 M 6 737 M 6 752 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 459
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASM International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 140,24 €
Last Close Price 117,50 €
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan C. Lobbezoo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petrus Antonius Mari van Bommel Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin C. J. van Pernis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.17.32%6 737
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-6.09%51 281
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA90.45%13 886
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.85.88%11 993
DISCO CORPORATION-2.90%8 674
S.C NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION178.44%5 186
