    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
WRAPUP 5-Global stocks buoyed by renewed risk appetite; oil rebounds

12/21/2021 | 02:09pm EST
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

* Wall Street recovers from previous session's losses

* U.S. dollar steady; Japanese yen lower against greenback

* Oil prices gain ground

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street recouped losses on Tuesday after a bruising session the previous day, with oil prices also gaining as investors sought riskier assets despite surging Omicron COVID-19 cases around the world.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would be taking steps to fight the Omicron variant, by opening federal testing sites in New York City and buying 500 million at-home tests Americans can order online for free.

World shares fell earlier in the week after Omicron infections multiplied around the world, but strong corporate earnings and reports that Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against the variant gave investors hope on Tuesday. U.S. stocks had also taken a hit after Biden's $1.75 trillion spending bill was dealt a potentially fatal blow on Sunday.

"We think this was kind of overdue over the past couple of weeks. We're kind of set up for a rally in time for Santa Claus, which officially begins next Monday," said Scott Brown, technical market strategist at LPL Financial, explaining that a so-called "Santa Claus rally" can happen in the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year.

"We think we've had a little bit of a washout. We saw a lot of fear rush into the market."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.56% to 35,478.48, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61% to 4,641.34. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.02% to 15,282.95.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was up 1.52%.

Oil prices rebounded from concerns the spread of Omicron would crimp demand for fuel and signs of improving supply.

U.S. crude was last up 3.99% to $71.35 per barrel and Brent was at $74.10, up 3.61% on the day.

A somber U.S. trading session on Monday underscored market fears that rapidly rising cases of the coronavirus variant would yet again force governments around the world to impose lockdown measures, potentially choking off fragile economic recoveries from similar measures earlier in the year.

Still, investors were on Tuesday cautiously optimistic that the economic hit would not be as severe this time, buying stocks and selling perceived safe-haven currencies such as the dollar and Japanese yen.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index was near flat on the day at around 96.53 after slipping as low as 96.336 earlier in the session.

The yen, considered a safe-haven asset, weakened 0.43% to 114.08 per dollar.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies - which often offer a reliable gauge to risk sentiment - gained ground. Bitcoin added more than 3% after trending lower in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; additional reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by John Stonestreet, Ed Osmond, Angus MacSwan and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. 0.50% 364.9 Real-time Quote.101.78%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 3.60% 684 Real-time Quote.66.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.02% 81.627 Delayed Quote.1.74%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 3.35% 43052.93 Real-time Quote.76.47%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 3.44% 48560.61 Real-time Quote.62.49%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.36% 1.32576 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.53% 88.317 Delayed Quote.8.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.1274 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.65% 1.50891 Delayed Quote.5.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.013219 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.02% 0.8092 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 3.32% 157.7178 Delayed Quote.46.47%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 10.52% 90.66 Delayed Quote.10.40%
MODERNA, INC. -2.63% 269.6 Delayed Quote.164.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 1.20% 77.202 Delayed Quote.3.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.6763 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 725 M 1 944 M 1 944 M
Net income 2021 483 M 544 M 544 M
Net cash 2021 568 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 17 733 M 19 981 M 19 987 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,95x
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 583
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASM International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 363,10 €
Average target price 413,33 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marcus Johannes Cornelis de Jong Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.101.78%20 042
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.68.03%128 843
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.89.78%28 278
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-15.57%12 860
DISCO CORPORATION-5.32%10 470
SHENZHEN S.C NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-13.16%6 895