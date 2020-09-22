Log in
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(522)
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT IS NOT MAKING PLANS TO GO PRIVATE

09/22/2020 | 12:49am EDT

ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT IS NOT MAKING PLANS TO GO PRIVATE

Financials
Sales 2020 15 988 M 2 063 M 2 063 M
Net income 2020 1 069 M 138 M 138 M
Net cash 2020 1 051 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 32 712 M 4 221 M 4 221 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 74,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 103,95 HKD
Last Close Price 80,00 HKD
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Tat Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Orasa Livasiri Chairman
Ching Man Tsui Chief Operating Officer
Pei Fen Chou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yam Mo Wong Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-25.99%4 221
ASML HOLDING N.V.14.88%153 029
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION7.72%44 738
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED9.74%39 109
QORVO, INC.9.74%14 625
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.84%9 166
