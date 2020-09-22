Log in
>
Equities
>
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
>
ASM Pacific Technology Limited
522
KYG0535Q1331
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
(522)
Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/21
80
HKD
+4.17%
12:57a
EXCLUSIVE
: Hong Kong-listed semiconductor maker ASM Pacific plans to go private - sources
RE
12:49a
Asm pacific technology says it is not making plans to go private
RE
12:49a
EXCLUSIVE
: Asm pacific technology plans to relist on shanghai's star market for higher valuations-sources
RE
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT IS NOT MAKING PLANS TO GO PRIVATE
0
09/22/2020 | 12:49am EDT
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT IS NOT MAKING PLANS TO GO PRIVATE
0
Financials
HKD
USD
Sales 2020
15 988 M
2 063 M
2 063 M
Net income 2020
1 069 M
138 M
138 M
Net cash 2020
1 051 M
136 M
136 M
P/E ratio 2020
30,5x
Yield 2020
2,28%
Capitalization
32 712 M
4 221 M
4 221 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,98x
EV / Sales 2021
1,75x
Nbr of Employees
13 900
Free-Float
74,3%
More Financials
Chart ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Technical analysis trends ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
103,95 HKD
Last Close Price
80,00 HKD
Spread / Highest target
81,3%
Spread / Average Target
29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-30,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Cher Tat Ng
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Orasa Livasiri
Chairman
Ching Man Tsui
Chief Operating Officer
Pei Fen Chou
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yam Mo Wong
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
-25.99%
4 221
ASML HOLDING N.V.
14.88%
153 029
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
7.72%
44 738
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED
9.74%
39 109
QORVO, INC.
9.74%
14 625
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
-25.84%
9 166
More Results
