ASM Pacific Technology : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ASM Pacific Technology Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0522)

FORM OF PROXY

FOR THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) shares of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of ASM Pacific Technology

Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company for the year 2021 to be held at Room 3-5, United Conference Centre, 10/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at 3 : 00 p.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick in the appropriate boxes below to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and of the independent auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020. To declare a final dividend of HK$2.00 per share for the year ended 31 December 2020. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration. To give a general mandate to the directors to buy back shares up to a maximum of 5% of the issued capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the resolution. To give a general mandate to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares up to a maximum of 5% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the resolution. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue additional shares of the Company by adding thereto the shares bought back by the Company.

7. To re-elect Mr. Lok Kam Chong, John as director. 8. To re-elect Mr. Benjamin Loh Gek Lim as director. 9. To re-elect Ms. Patricia Chou Pei-Fen as director. 10. To authorize the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration. Signature(s) (Note 5) Date: 2021

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). Full name and address of proxy to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. If not completed, the Chairman of the meeting will act as your proxy. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY OF THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK ('' ✓ '') THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY OF THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK ('' ✓ '') THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''AGAINST''. If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish and, in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing to the Company by mailing or delivery to its principal place of business in Hong Kong at 19/F, Gateway ts, 8 Cheung Fai Road, Tsing Yi, New Territories, Hong Kong.