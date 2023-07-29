ASM Technologies Limited is engaged in providing consulting services in the areas of engineering services and product engineering services, and product research and development (R&D) services. The Company's technology includes wafer metallization and packaging, digital transformation, electric vehicle, ADAS advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), autonomous vehicle, and robotics. It provides a range of services, which includes automation solutions, compromise assessment, digital engineering, engineering services, driver assistance system, robotics, product life cycle, Internet of things (IoT), virtual reality/augmented reality, sustenance life cycle, and information technology infrastructure capabilities. Its automation solutions include robot-based automation solutions, mechatronics solutions, and image-based solutions. Its digital engineering services include mechanical design, electrical and electronics, embedded and digital services, and product development.