As we reflect on ASMALLWORLD's 2023 results, it is my pleasure to share with you the factors that contributed to our continued success and growth in this post-pandemic era.

The world of travel has transitioned to a new normal, with travel now surpassing pre-pandemic levels and contributing to our robust growth on the back of ASMALLWORLD's diverse product offering. We managed to keep the momentum that we built in 2022 and carried it over into 2023.

One of the key events of 2022 was to become fully self- funding, a milestone in our company's history. In 2023, we further improved our financial standing by strengthening our balance sheet. We did so through a capital increase and debt repayments, which led to a reduction of more than CHF 5 million or 54% of our debt. Our balance sheet now has only CHF 4.2 million of debt left, which is less than our combined cash and investments, essentially giving us the option to make the company debt-free whenever we choose to do so. To summarise, the financial health of the business has never been better than today.

2023's robust revenue growth and our improved financial health were the result of all of the hard work of the entire ASMALLWORLD team and our partners. This is why I wish to express my sincere appreciation to our dedicated employees, loyal members, valued customers, supportive partners, and, of course, you, our esteemed shareholders, for your unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to our continued success.

Delving into the details of our performance, the "Prestige" and "Signature" memberships with air miles from Miles & More, Emirates, and Etihad, along with many other travel benefits, have continued to exhibit strong sales growth and are the clear cornerstones of our product offering and our growth today.

The ASMALLWORLD Collection, our online hotel booking platform, witnessed remarkable growth, boasting a 29% increase in bookings from the previous year, and we are proud to report a 27% increase in customers choosing ASMALLWORLD for their travel needs. We are confident that, given our continual efforts to improve upon and expand the Collection, it will continue to experience significant growth and contribute positively to our bottom line for years to come.