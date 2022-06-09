ASMedia Technology : Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares by relevant authority

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/06/07 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/06/07 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Before approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares: The Company's paid-in capital is NT $692,180,510, outstanding shares are 69,218,051 shares, and the net book value is NT $227.69 per share. (2)Amount of the capital reduction is NT $25,270, cancelled shares are 2,527 shares. (3)After approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares: The Company's paid-in capital is NT $692,155,240, outstanding shares are 69,215,524 shares, and the net book value is NT $227.69 per share. 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:NA 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: NA 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The above net book value per share was based on the latest(2022Q1) Financial Reports reviewed by CPA.