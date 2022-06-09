ASMedia Technology : Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares by relevant authority
06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Provided by: ASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
15:06:05
Subject
Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares
by relevant authority
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 36
Statement
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/06/07
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/06/07
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares:
The Company's paid-in capital is NT $692,180,510, outstanding shares
are 69,218,051 shares, and the net book value is NT $227.69 per share.
(2)Amount of the capital reduction is NT $25,270, cancelled shares
are 2,527 shares.
(3)After approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares:
The Company's paid-in capital is NT $692,155,240, outstanding shares
are 69,215,524 shares, and the net book value is NT $227.69 per share.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:NA
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
NA
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The above net book value per share was based on the latest(2022Q1)
Financial Reports reviewed by CPA.
