ASMedia Technology : Important resolution of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Provided by: ASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
15:04:39
Subject
Important resolution of the Company's 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/09
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Acknowledged of the 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Annul Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved amendment of the Procedures for Election of Directors.
(2)Approved amendment of the Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal
of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
