ASMedia Technology : Important resolution of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/09 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Acknowledged of the 2021 earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the 2021 Annul Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved amendment of the Procedures for Election of Directors. (2)Approved amendment of the Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.