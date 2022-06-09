Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASMedia Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5269   TW0005269005

ASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY INC.

(5269)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
1405.00 TWD   +1.81%
1405.00 TWD   +1.81%
03:12aASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares by relevant authority
PU
03:12aASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Important resolution of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/02ASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change of chief internal auditor
PU
ASMedia Technology : Important resolution of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 15:04:39
Subject 
 Important resolution of the Company's 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/09
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Acknowledged of the 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Annul Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved amendment of the Procedures for Election of Directors.
(2)Approved amendment of the Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal
of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Asmedia Technology Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 806 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2022 3 598 M 122 M 122 M
Net cash 2022 3 895 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 99 328 M 3 366 M 3 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart ASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY INC.
ASMedia Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 435,00 TWD
Average target price 1 665,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lin Che-Wei President
Tsung Hsuan Pan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chen Lai Shen Chairman
Chien Ping Hsieh Independent Director
Ching Chi Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASMEDIA TECHNOLOGY INC.-22.80%3 366
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.60%473 910
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-13.01%470 103
BROADCOM INC.-15.04%241 456
INTEL CORPORATION-19.94%177 979
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.19%170 607