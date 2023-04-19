Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASML Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38:42 2023-04-18 am EDT
588.60 EUR   +1.08%
01:36aASML 1Q Net Sales, Gross Margin Beat Guidance as Net Bookings Drop
DJ
01:16aASML Posts Higher Q1 Net Income; Sales Up
MT
01:11aASML reports better than expected first quarter sales, profit -statement
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML 1Q Net Sales, Gross Margin Beat Guidance as Net Bookings Drop

04/19/2023 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kyle Morris


ASML Holding NV said Wednesday that first-quarter net sales and gross margin beat guidance due to higher than expected extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet revenue, but that net bookings dropped.

The Dutch manufacturer of lithography systems for the semiconductor industry said that net income was 1.95 billion euros ($2.14 billion) compared with EUR1.82 billion a year earlier.

Net sales for the first quarter were EUR6.75 billion compared with EUR6.43 billion a year earlier.

Net bookings for the quarter were EUR3.75 billion compared with EUR6.32 billion a year prior.

"We continue to see mixed signals on demand from the different end-market segments as the industry works to bring inventory to more healthy levels. Some major customers are making further adjustments to demand timing while we also see other customers absorbing this demand change, particularly in DUV at more mature nodes. The overall demand still exceeds our capacity for this year and we currently have a backlog of over EUR38.9 billion," Chief Executive Peter Wennink said.

For the second quarter, ASML sees net sales between EUR6.5 billion and EUR7.0 billion and a gross margin between 50% and 51%.

ASML expects 2023 net sales to grow over 25% compared with 2022.

The company declared a total dividend for 2022 of EUR5.80 per ordinary share.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 0135ET

All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
01:36aASML 1Q Net Sales, Gross Margin Beat Guidance as Net Bookings Drop
DJ
01:16aASML Posts Higher Q1 Net Income; Sales Up
MT
01:11aASML reports better than expected first quarter sales, profit -statement
RE
01:01aASML reports 6.7 billion net sales and 2.0 billion net income in Q1 2023
GL
01:00aASML reports 6.7 billion net sales and 2.0 billion net income in Q1 2023
AQ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Market Weighs Outlook for Earnings, Interes..
DJ
04/18EU may struggle to catch up with U.S., Asia in chips subsidies race
RE
04/17German Stocks Slide as Markets Brace for Busy Week of Earnings, Economic Data
MT
04/17European End Mixed at Start of Busy Week of Earnings, Economic Data
MT
04/17Focus on corporate earnings
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASML HOLDING N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 434 M 28 985 M 28 985 M
Net income 2023 7 263 M 7 963 M 7 963 M
Net cash 2023 2 263 M 2 481 M 2 481 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,6x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 232 B 255 B 255 B
EV / Sales 2023 8,70x
EV / Sales 2024 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 36 112
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 588,60 €
Average target price 731,32 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.16.83%254 666
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION19.16%66 478
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.19.50%53 927
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.12.35%14 895
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.11.74%13 245
ENTEGRIS, INC.10.11%10 735
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer