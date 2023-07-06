ASML : Buy rating from JP Morgan
Today at 02:50 am
Sandeep Deshpande from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 690.
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 03:04:52 2023-07-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|652.50 EUR
|-1.03%
|-2.33%
|+29.58%
