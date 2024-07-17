ASML Holding N.V. is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing of lithography equipment for the semiconductor industry. The group's equipment is used to print integrated circuits on very thin silicon chips. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of lithography equipment (79.6%). The group also offers optical products and components for lithography; - services (20.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.1%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (4.4%), Taiwan (29.3%), South Korea (25.2%), China (26.3%), Japan (2.2%), Singapore (1%), Asia (0.1%) and the United States (11.4%).