ASML: EPS growth of 8% in Q4
Also boasting order intake of 9.19 billion euros for the past quarter, the Dutch group anticipates sales of between five and 5.5 billion euros, as well as a gross margin of between 48 and 49% for the current quarter.
The semiconductor equipment supplier intends to declare a dividend up 5.2% to 6.10 euros per share for 2023 (for annual EPS of 19.91 euros), i.e. a final payment of 1.75 euros to be proposed at the next AGM.
