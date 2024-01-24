ASML: EPS growth of 8% in Q4

For the last three months of 2023, ASML reported EPS growth of 8.3% to 5.21 euros, despite a gross margin down 0.5 points to 51.4%, on sales up 8.5% to nearly 7.24 billion euros.



Also boasting order intake of 9.19 billion euros for the past quarter, the Dutch group anticipates sales of between five and 5.5 billion euros, as well as a gross margin of between 48 and 49% for the current quarter.



The semiconductor equipment supplier intends to declare a dividend up 5.2% to 6.10 euros per share for 2023 (for annual EPS of 19.91 euros), i.e. a final payment of 1.75 euros to be proposed at the next AGM.



