Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASML Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:45 2023-04-24 am EDT
573.30 EUR   -1.19%
11:24aASML, Eindhoven Tech University to build new research facility
RE
08:01aASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
07:53aASML : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML, Eindhoven Tech University to build new research facility

04/24/2023 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ASML logo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest technology firm, said on Monday it will build a new research centre including a clean room together with Eindhoven's Technical University, a project expected to cost several hundred million euros.

TU Eindhoven said in a statement it expects the project will lead to 40 new PhD positions at the university in fields related to semiconductor manufacturing including nano materials, photonics and quantum computing.

Like many technology firms, ASML has struggled to find engineering talent against a tight labour market. Despite Europe's current economic slowdown, the company expects to hire thousands more employees globally in the coming years.

ASML dominates the global market for lithography equipment, machines that use highly focused beams of light to help create the circuitry of computer chips.

Spokeswoman Kelsey Zeegers said the company, which has been on a hiring spree as computer chip makers invest in new capacity, had one eye on the tight market for engineers and mechanics.

"We asked TU Eindhoven a year ago -- we need more tech students and talents -- are you also able to grow? And this is part of the answer," she said.

Economic growth in the Dutch province that includes Eindhoven and nearby Veldhoven, where ASML is headquartered, has been stronger than in the rest of the Netherlands over the past decade as the region is becoming a tech hub.

"What's happening in Brainport (the Eindhoven region) is quite amazing," Zeegers said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -1.19% 573.3 Real-time Quote.15.16%
QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC. 0.00% 1.26 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
11:24aASML, Eindhoven Tech University to build new research facility
RE
08:01aASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
07:53aASML : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:04aAnalysis-China rebound buoys hopes for stronger-than-expected US, Europe earnings
RE
04/21ASML : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/20Chipmaking tool firms expect boom in China sales despite export rules
RE
04/20ASML : Q1-23: China still a key market
Alphavalue
04/20ASML : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/20ASML Holding N.V. : Clouds on the horizon
MS
04/20ASML : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASML HOLDING N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 471 M 29 060 M 29 060 M
Net income 2023 7 323 M 8 040 M 8 040 M
Net cash 2023 2 816 M 3 091 M 3 091 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 229 B 251 B 251 B
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
EV / Sales 2024 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 30 861
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 580,20 €
Average target price 728,03 €
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.15.16%251 335
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION23.05%69 661
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.20.31%54 357
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.9.16%14 358
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.6.17%12 792
ENTEGRIS, INC.11.36%10 931
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer