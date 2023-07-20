ASML : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
Today at 04:16 am
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is increased from EUR 825 to EUR 860.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04:48:32 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|631.80 EUR
|-3.08%
|-5.58%
|+24.26%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.26%
|288 B $
|+52.30%
|85 993 M $
|+57.79%
|69 300 M $
|+65.33%
|16 232 M $
|+19.81%
|15 537 M $
|+0.87%
|11 592 M $
|+22.60%
|7 222 M $
|+133.34%
|6 057 M $
|+65.44%
|5 514 M $
|+84.40%
|5 426 M $