    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:15 2022-07-20 am EDT
476.95 EUR   -1.62%
03:57aASML : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
03:44aASML N : Video transcript
PU
03:37aASML Holding Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Net Income, Net Sales; Cuts 2022 Revenue Growth Target
MT
ASML : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

07/20/2022 | 03:57am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 940.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
03:57aASML : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
03:44aASML N : Video transcript
PU
03:37aASML Holding Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Net Income, Net Sales; Cuts 2022 Revenue Growth Target
MT
03:34aASML N : Presentation
PU
03:32aEuropean shares rise on easing energy supply worries; Draghi speech in focus
RE
03:13aMARKETMIND : Weapons of war
RE
01:34aASML Logs Decline In H1 Net Income, Declares Interim Dividend
MT
01:32aSemiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings
RE
01:01aASML reports 5.4 billion net sales and 1.4 billion net income in Q2 2022
GL
01:00aASML reports 5.4 billion net sales and 1.4 billion net income in Q2 2022
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 22 307 M 22 841 M 22 841 M
Net income 2022 6 521 M 6 677 M 6 677 M
Net cash 2022 1 538 M 1 575 M 1 575 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 193 B 198 B 198 B
EV / Sales 2022 8,60x
EV / Sales 2023 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 30 861
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 484,80 €
Average target price 697,34 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.-31.40%198 071
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-37.85%58 699
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-35.06%48 519
ENTEGRIS, INC.-28.31%14 161
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-3.60%12 921
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.44%11 621