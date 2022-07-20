Log in
Homepage
Equities
Netherlands
Euronext Amsterdam
ASML Holding N.V.
News
ASML
NL0010273215
ASML HOLDING N.V.
(ASML)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
04:15 2022-07-20 am EDT
476.95
EUR
-1.62%
03:57a
ASML
: Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
03:44a
ASML N
: Video transcript
PU
03:37a
ASML Holding Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Net Income, Net Sales; Cuts 2022 Revenue Growth Target
MT
ASML : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
07/20/2022 | 03:57am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 940.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
03:57a
ASML
: Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
03:44a
ASML N
: Video transcript
PU
03:37a
ASML Holding Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Net Income, Net Sales; Cuts 2022 Revenue Growth Tar..
MT
03:34a
ASML N
: Presentation
PU
03:32a
European shares rise on easing energy supply worries; Draghi speech in focus
RE
03:13a
MARKETMIND
: Weapons of war
RE
01:34a
ASML Logs Decline In H1 Net Income, Declares Interim Dividend
MT
01:32a
Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings
RE
01:01a
ASML reports 5.4 billion net sales and 1.4 billion net income in Q2 2022
GL
01:00a
ASML reports 5.4 billion net sales and 1.4 billion net income in Q2 2022
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ASML HOLDING N.V.
03:57a
ASML
: Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
07/19
ASML
: Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/18
ASML
: JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
22 307 M
22 841 M
22 841 M
Net income 2022
6 521 M
6 677 M
6 677 M
Net cash 2022
1 538 M
1 575 M
1 575 M
P/E ratio 2022
29,5x
Yield 2022
1,13%
Capitalization
193 B
198 B
198 B
EV / Sales 2022
8,60x
EV / Sales 2023
7,47x
Nbr of Employees
30 861
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
34
Last Close Price
484,80 €
Average target price
697,34 €
Spread / Average Target
43,8%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink
Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury
Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.
-31.40%
198 071
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
-37.85%
58 699
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD
-35.06%
48 519
ENTEGRIS, INC.
-28.31%
14 161
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.
-3.60%
12 921
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
-22.44%
11 621
