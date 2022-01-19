Log in
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 01/18 11:35:50 am
641.4 EUR   -2.26%
ASML Holding 4Q Net Profit, Sales Rose on Year

01/19/2022 | 01:37am EST
By Kyle Morris


ASML Holding NV on Wednesday reported increased sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker said net profit for the quarter was 1.77 billion euros ($2 billion) compared with EUR1.35 billion a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter were EUR4.99 billion compared with EUR4.25 billion a year before.

Gross margin for the three months was 54.2% compared with 52% a year earlier.

The company declared a total dividend for 2021 of EUR5.50 a share compared with EUR2.75 a share a year earlier.

"ASML expects first-quarter net sales between EUR3.3 billion and EUR3.5 billion with a gross margin of around 49%. ASML expects R&D costs of around EUR760 million and SG&A costs of around EUR210 million. The lower net sales guidance for the first quarter is due to a significant number of fast shipments, translating to approximately EUR2 billion of expected revenue shift from the first quarter to subsequent quarters. Looking at the full year--even taking into account our current expectation of fast-shipment-related revenue shifts of six EUV systems into 2023--we expect a revenue growth of around 20%," ASML President and Chief Executive Peter Wennink said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 0137ET

