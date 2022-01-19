ASML Holding 4Q Net Profit, Sales Rose on Year

By Kyle Morris

ASML Holding NV on Wednesday reported increased sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker said net profit for the quarter was 1.77 billion euros ($2 billion) compared with EUR1.35 billion a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter were EUR4.99 billion compared with EUR4.25 billion a year before.

Gross margin for the three months was 54.2% compared with 52% a year earlier.

The company declared a total dividend for 2021 of EUR5.50 a share compared with EUR2.75 a share a year earlier.

"ASML expects first-quarter net sales between EUR3.3 billion and EUR3.5 billion with a gross margin of around 49%. ASML expects R&D costs of around EUR760 million and SG&A costs of around EUR210 million. The lower net sales guidance for the first quarter is due to a significant number of fast shipments, translating to approximately EUR2 billion of expected revenue shift from the first quarter to subsequent quarters. Looking at the full year--even taking into account our current expectation of fast-shipment-related revenue shifts of six EUV systems into 2023--we expect a revenue growth of around 20%," ASML President and Chief Executive Peter Wennink said.

