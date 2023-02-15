Advanced search
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:58:01 2023-02-15 am EST
621.90 EUR   +0.13%
07:40aASML Holding Experiences Misappropriation of Data by Former Employee in China
DJ
07:17aASML : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:27aASML: trade war risks increasing, but no 2023 impact on China sales
RE
ASML Holding Experiences Misappropriation of Data by Former Employee in China

02/15/2023 | 07:40am EST
By Kyle Morris


ASML Holding NV said Wednesday that it has experienced an unauthorized misappropriation of data relating to proprietary technology by a former employee in China, but that it believes the misappropriation isn't material to the business.

The Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker said in its annual report that a comprehensive internal review was initiated, but based on initial findings it doesn't think the incident was material.

As a result of the security incident, certain export control regulations might have been violated, it said.

ASML reported the incident to the relevant authorities, it added.

"We are implementing additional remedial measures in light of this incident," the company said.

The company also said it is experiencing an increasing number of cyberattacks on its IT systems. Attacks include malicious software, or malware, attempts and acts to gain unauthorized access to data and other electronic and physical security breaches of systems.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 0739ET

Financials
Sales 2022 21 170 M 22 721 M 22 721 M
Net income 2022 5 478 M 5 880 M 5 880 M
Net cash 2022 1 281 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,1x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 248 B 266 B 266 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 36 112
Free-Float 98,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 621,10 €
Average target price 724,07 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
