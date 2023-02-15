ASML N : 2022 Annual Report based on US GAAP

Smaller size, bigger capability is a well-established trend in the chip industry.
And thanks to the joint efforts of our 39,000 people working together with suppliers,
customers and innovation partners, we are taking that ever further.
Every day we push the boundaries of physics and shrink patterns to help shape the
future of life, work and play across the planet. Strongly embedded in a global
innovation ecosystem, we enable ground-breaking technology that can help humanity manage challenges and seize opportunities by facilitating smart living and mobility, accessible healthcare, food security and the transition to renewable energy.
Creating small patterns that enable a big impact.
Tackling
Global
Food
Energy
Smart
Virtual and
Wearable
augmented
pollution
well-being
security
transition
mobility
technology
reality
ASML ANNUAL REPORT 2022
CONTENTS
STRATEGIC REPORT
GOVERNANCE
FINANCIALS
3
Contents
Message from the CEO on page 5 >
Q&A with the CTO on page 20 >
Q&A with the CFO on page 41 >
STRATEGIC REPORT
4
Forward-looking statements
Environmental
5
Message from the CEO
76
Energy efficiency and climate action
9
Our company
85
Circular economy
20
Q&A with the CTO
Social
23
Marketplace
97
Attractive workplace for all
31
Our business and ESG strategy
109
Our supply chain
33
Our business model
118
Innovation ecosystem
41
Q&A with the CFO
124
Valued partner in our communities
Financial performance
Governance
44
Performance KPIs
134
Managing ESG Sustainability
49
Long-term growth opportunities
135
Responsible business
Risk
147
Our approach to tax
52 How we manage risk
56
Risk factors
Our stories
Environmental, Social and
8
Tackling pollution
Governance
22
Global well-being
70
ESG at a glance
30
Food security
71
Our material ESG sustainability topics
40
Energy transition
51
Smart mobility
69
Virtual and augmented reality
149
Wearable technology
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Corporate Governance
Board of Management
Supervisory Board
Other Board-related matters
AGM and share capital
Financial reporting and audit
Compliance with Corporate Governance requirements
Supervisory Board report
Message from the Chair of the Supervisory Board
Supervisory Board focus in 2022
Meetings and attendance
Supervisory Board committees
Financial Statements and Profit Allocation
Remuneration Report
Message from the Chair of the Remuneration Committee
Remuneration at a glance
Remuneration Committee
Board of Management remuneration
Supervisory Board remuneration
FINANCIALS & NON FINANCIALS
Consolidated Financial Statements
214 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
A definition or explanation of abbreviations, technical terms and other terms used throughout this Annual Report can be found in the chapter Definitions. In some cases, numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience.
This report comprises regulated information within the meaning of articles 1:1 and 5:25c of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het Financieel Toezicht).
In this report the name 'ASML' is sometimes used for convenience in contexts where reference is made to ASML Holding N.V. and/or any of its subsidiaries, as the context may require.
References to our website and/or video presentations in this Annual Report are for reference only and none nor any portion thereof are incorporated by reference in this report.
This Annual Report contains statements relating to our expected business, results projections, business trends and other matters that are "forward-looking" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify these statements by the use of words like "may", "will", "could", "should", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "intend", "continue" and variations of these words or comparable words. They appear in a number of places throughout this Annual Report and include statements with respect to our expected trends and outlook, strategies, corporate priorities and goals, expected semiconductor industry trends, expected trends in markets served by our customers, including expected growth in semiconductor demand, manufacturing
capacity, expected semiconductor market trends and market growth and drivers of such trends and growth, expected financial results, including expected sales, service revenue, gross margin, expected capital expenditures, R&D and SG&A expenses, effective annualized tax rate, annual revenue growth rate and outlook for 2023 and other statements under "Trend Information", annual sales and gross margin opportunity and potential and growth outlook and for 2025 and 2030, sales model for 2025 and other statements under the section entitled "Long-term growth opportunities", statements under the section entitled "Risk factors", expected trends in customer demand and demand for semiconductors including expected trends in end markets, including Memory and Logic, expected development of High-NA and expected timing to start shipment of High-NA systems
and high-volume production of High-NA systems, for semiconductor industry market opportunities, expected EUV and DUV and installed based management sales and the expectation about continuing role of DUV systems, EUV product roadmap, our supply chain strategies and goals, customer, partner and industry roadmaps, expected productivity and benefits of our tools, potential future innovations and system performance, expected shipments of our tools, including demand for and timing of shipments, statements with respect to DUV and EUV competitiveness, the development of EUV technology, revenue recognition, expected demand for wafers, expected impact of inflation, ESG strategy including our sustainability targets, goals and strategies, environmental, diversity and sustainability strategy, ambitions, goals and
targets, including circular procurement goals, targeted greenhouse gas emissions and waste reduction, recycling and refurbishment initiatives, investments and goals and energy-saving strategies and targets, including statements on targeting zero carbon emissions and indirect emissions from energy use across operations and reducing intensity of all other emissions in the value chain and the goals for timing thereof, statements with respect to Moore's Law, cash return and dividend policy, our expectation to continue to return cash to our shareholders through share buybacks and dividends including our proposed dividend for 2022 and statements relating to our share buyback program, statements with respect to the expected impact of accounting standards and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking
statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about business and future financial results and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, and actual results may differ materially from projected results as a result of certain risks, and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those described under How we manage risk - Risk factors. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this Annual Report. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ASML ANNUAL REPORT 2022
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
STRATEGIC REPORT
GOVERNANCE
FINANCIALS
5
Record performance in a challenging year
With record net bookings for 2022, an innovation pipeline filled with new products and services and our talented, energized and engaged people, we face the future with great confidence.
Dear Stakeholder,
The figures speak for themselves: record sales of €21.2 billion, up by 13.8% compared with 2021, a gross margin of 50.5% and a dividend per share of €5.80 add up to another outstanding year for ASML. Our net bookings stand at an unparalleled €30.7 billion for the year 2022, our pipeline is flowing freely, with a number of new products launched, set to launch or in development, and our people are talented, energized and engaged. Not surprisingly, we are looking forward to a very bright future with strong growth. I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their support during the year - and in particular I wish to pay tribute to our people, who have again displayed outstanding commitment and expertise, and without whom none of our achievements would have been possible.
Yet despite the positive numbers, the reality is that 2022 could actually have been even better. Our ability to meet customer demand continued to be impacted by a set of circumstances that were not fully in our control. The aftermath of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and struggles among
Ultimately, we have seen the global chip shortage that first appeared in 2020 continue through 2022. We have all encountered this in one way or another in our personal lives, whether through delays in taking ownership of a new vehicle or reduced availability of technology such as solar panels.
Delivering on our business strategy…
Although we have at times struggled operationally, from a strategic standpoint we have continued to deliver. Our comprehensive product portfolio is aligned to our customers' roadmaps, delivering cost- effective solutions in support of all applications, from leading-edge to mature nodes. Among many highlights of the year, we shipped the first TWINSCAN NXT:2100i, received new orders for the TWINSCAN EXE:5200 and saw several customers adopt Alignment Optimization 12 Color.
While we had more unhappy customers than I would have liked, we have also experienced empathy and support. We have always kept customers fully informed of any delays to shipments, and they can see for themselves how our investments are set to increase capacity. Cranes stand across the skylines of our sites as our investment to increase our manufacturing capacity to 90 EUV 0.33 NA and 600 DUV systems by 2025-2026 begins to take shape, while we are also ramping our EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) capacity to 20 systems by 2027-2028. And key partners such as Carl Zeiss are also busy adding capacity, doing everything they can to free the logjam in the supply chain.
some of our supply chain partners to deliver according to our agreed plans due to material shortages have combined to cause significant turbulence and meant that we were unable to give our customers what they needed all of the time.
Our investments are set to increase capacity."
Peter Wennink
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Management
