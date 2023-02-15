ASML N : 2022 Annual Report based on US GAAP

Smaller size, bigger capability is a well-established trend in the chip industry.

And thanks to the joint efforts of our 39,000 people working together with suppliers,

customers and innovation partners, we are taking that ever further.

Every day we push the boundaries of physics and shrink patterns to help shape the

future of life, work and play across the planet. Strongly embedded in a global

innovation ecosystem, we enable ground-breaking technology that can help humanity manage challenges and seize opportunities by facilitating smart living and mobility, accessible healthcare, food security and the transition to renewable energy.

Creating small patterns that enable a big impact.