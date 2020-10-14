Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/14 02:23:08 am
343.3 EUR   -0.28%
02:14aASML signals double-digit annual growth as quarterly sales jump
RE
01:44aASML N : 3Q Net Profit Rose; Confirms 2020 Outlook
DJ
01:01aASML N : reports 4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Rose; Confirms 2020 Outlook

10/14/2020 | 01:44am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

ASML Holding NV said Wednesday that net profit for the third quarter rose sharply, exceeding expectations, as it confirmed its outlook for 2020 and said it experienced no major disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the quarter was 1.06 billion euros ($1.24 billion) compared with EUR626.8 million for the year-earlier period, the Dutch maker of semiconductor equipment said. Analysts had expected a net profit of EUR915.6 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet and based on estimates by ten analysts.

Third-quarter net sales came in at EUR3.96 billion, up from EUR2.99 billion a year before, ASML said. Gross margin for the quarter was 47.5%.

The company had guided for revenue of between EUR3.6 billion and EUR3.8 billion with a gross margin between 47% and 48%.

ASML said it shipped ten extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, the company's most advanced technology, in the quarter, and that net bookings stood at EUR2.87 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company said it expects revenue to be between EUR3.6 billion and EUR3.8 billion and gross margin to be around 50%. For 2021, ASML expects low double-digit revenue growth, but acknowledged there are uncertainties due to the macroeconomic environment.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 0143ET


