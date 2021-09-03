Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASML Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 09/03 05:20:22 am
722.6 EUR   +0.06%
05:00aASML N : Dutch pension fund PME says it has sold fossil fuel investments
RE
09/01ASML : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/30ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML N : Dutch pension fund PME says it has sold fossil fuel investments

09/03/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Dutch pension fund PME said on Friday it had sold all its investments in fossil fuels over the past several months, the first large Dutch fund to do so.

With around 61 billion euros in assets, PME represents some 166,000 workers in the metal working and industrial technology sectors, including workers at semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML, the Netherlands' largest industrial company.

PME did not disclose how much investment it had in the sector, but noted it had been reducing exposure for several years and this was a relatively small step. Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad estimated sales at around 1.2 billion euros.

"The consequences of climate change are playing out in front of our eyes at this very moment," Eric Uijen, chairman of the fund's executive committee, said in a statement.

"We intend to invest more in sectors that will make the energy transition possible, such as grid management and energy storage."

The largest Dutch pension fund, ABP, with 509 billion euros in assets, said in June that directly exiting fossil fuel investments would not be a solution to environmental concerns.

After protests by members, ABP chairwoman Corien Wortmann-Kool promised the fund would be "more ambitious" in its environmental investment policies but stopped short of any specific promises. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASML HOLDING N.V.
05:00aASML N : Dutch pension fund PME says it has sold fossil fuel investments
RE
09/01ASML : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/30ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
08/30ASML N : Moody's Upgrades ASML to A2 from A3 on Strong Market Position, Financia..
MT
08/27ASML : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/24ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N...
PU
08/23ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
08/23ASML N : Launches New Research And Development Facility in Silicon Valley
MT
08/20ASML N : opens new state-of-the-art R&D facility in Silicon Valley
PU
08/16ASML N : reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASML HOLDING N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 786 M 22 306 M 22 306 M
Net income 2021 5 501 M 6 532 M 6 532 M
Net cash 2021 1 036 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,0x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 296 B 351 B 351 B
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 27 777
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 722,20 €
Average target price 664,75 €
Spread / Average Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.81.66%351 057
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION27.49%85 470
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED25.08%67 930
QORVO, INC.11.90%20 661
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.54.37%19 547
ENTEGRIS, INC.25.98%16 417