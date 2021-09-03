ASML N : Dutch pension fund PME says it has sold fossil fuel investments

AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Dutch pension fund PME said on
Friday it had sold all its investments in fossil fuels over the
past several months, the first large Dutch fund to do so.
With around 61 billion euros in assets, PME represents some
166,000 workers in the metal working and industrial technology
sectors, including workers at semiconductor equipment
manufacturer ASML, the Netherlands' largest industrial company.
PME did not disclose how much investment it had in the
sector, but noted it had been reducing exposure for several
years and this was a relatively small step. Dutch newspaper Het
Financieele Dagblad estimated sales at around 1.2 billion euros.
"The consequences of climate change are playing out in front
of our eyes at this very moment," Eric Uijen, chairman of the
fund's executive committee, said in a statement.
"We intend to invest more in sectors that will make the
energy transition possible, such as grid management and energy
storage."
The largest Dutch pension fund, ABP, with 509 billion euros
in assets, said in June that directly exiting fossil fuel
investments would not be a solution to environmental concerns.
After protests by members, ABP chairwoman Corien
Wortmann-Kool promised the fund would be "more ambitious" in its
environmental investment policies but stopped short of any
specific promises.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)