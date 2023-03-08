Advanced search
ASML N : Statement regarding additional export controls

03/08/2023
Statement regarding additional export controls
01/ 05

Announcement - Veldhoven, The Netherlands, March 8, 2023

Today the Dutch government has published more information on upcoming restrictions on export of semiconductor equipment. These new export controls focus on advanced chip manufacturing technology, including the most advanced deposition and immersion lithography tools.

Due to these upcoming regulations, ASML will need to apply for export licenses for shipment of the most advanced immersion DUV systems.

It will take time for these controls to be translated into legislation and take effect.

Based on today's announcement, our expectation of the Dutch government's licensing policy, and the current market situation, we do not expect these measures to have a material effect on our financial outlook that we have published for 2023 or for our longer-term scenarios as announced during our Investor Day in November last year.

In this regard, it is important to consider that the additional export controls do not pertain to all immersion lithography tools but only to what is called 'most advanced'. Although ASML has not received any additional information about the exact definition of 'most advanced', ASML interprets this as 'critical immersion' which ASML defined in our Capital Markets Day as the TWINSCAN NXT:2000i and subsequent immersion systems. In addition, ASML notes that customers that are primarily focused on the mature nodes are well served with less advanced immersion lithography tools. And finally, ASML's longer-term scenarios are primarily based on global secular demand and technology trends, rather than on detailed location assumptions.

As a reminder, sales of ASML's EUV tools have already been restricted since 2019.

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across Europe, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 33,100 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML - our products, technology and career opportunities - at www.asml.com.

Contact information
  • Ryan Young
  • Media relations manager, US
  • +1 4802058659
  • Karen Lo
  • Communications Taiwan
  • +886 939788635
  • Skip Miller
  • Head Investor Relations Worldwide
  • +1 480 235 0934
  • Marcel Kemp
  • Head Investor Relations Europe
  • +31 40 268 6494
  • Peter Cheang
  • Head Investor Relations Asia
  • +886 3 6596771

Attachments

Disclaimer

ASML Holding NV published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 18:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
