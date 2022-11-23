ASML N : Veldhoven
Date of transaction 22 nov 2022
Issuing institution ASML Holding N.V.
Chamber of Commerce 17085815
Place of residence Veldhoven
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Total placed capital36.282.425,43 EUR
Total votes403.138.042,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL0010273215
Nominal value0,09
Total placed406.475.281
Votes per stock0,00
Number certified6.297.787
Onderaandelen
Nominal value0,00
Total placed26.442
Votes per stock0,00
Number certified0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL0010273215
Nominal value0,09
Total placed403.138.042
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified6.297.787
Onderaandelen
Nominal value0,00
Total placed16.542
Votes per stock0,00
Number certified0
Date last update: 23 November 2022
ASML Holding NV published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 20:16:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
21 139 M
21 912 M
21 912 M
Net income 2022
5 486 M
5 686 M
5 686 M
Net cash 2022
980 M
1 016 M
1 016 M
P/E ratio 2022
42,2x
Yield 2022
1,05%
Capitalization
233 B
241 B
241 B
EV / Sales 2022
11,0x
EV / Sales 2023
9,15x
Nbr of Employees
34 720
Free-Float
99,0%
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
33
Last Close Price
583,70 €
Average target price
690,92 €
Spread / Average Target
18,4%
