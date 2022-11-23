Advanced search
    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
11:39 2022-11-23 am EST
583.70 EUR   +2.31%
ASML : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
Asml N : Veldhoven
Eurozone PMI Data Supports European Equities
ASML N : Veldhoven

11/23/2022 | 03:17pm EST
ASML Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction22 nov 2022
  • Issuing institutionASML Holding N.V.
  • Chamber of Commerce17085815
  • Place of residenceVeldhoven
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Total placed capital36.282.425,43 EUR Total votes403.138.042,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel ISINNL0010273215 Nominal value0,09 Total placed406.475.281 Votes per stock0,00 Number certified6.297.787
Onderaandelen Nominal value0,00 Total placed26.442 Votes per stock0,00 Number certified0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel ISINNL0010273215 Nominal value0,09 Total placed403.138.042 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified6.297.787
Onderaandelen Nominal value0,00 Total placed16.542 Votes per stock0,00 Number certified0

Date last update: 23 November 2022

Share information
ASML Holding NV published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 20:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 139 M 21 912 M 21 912 M
Net income 2022 5 486 M 5 686 M 5 686 M
Net cash 2022 980 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,2x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 233 B 241 B 241 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 34 720
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.-19.27%233 899
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-36.64%62 137
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-32.42%49 439
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-10.05%13 046
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-0.69%12 143
ENTEGRIS, INC.-47.08%10 930