ASML N : and LEGO Masters finalist unveil custom art mural at Wilton

Today, ASML unveiled a custom LEGO art mural entitled 'Serene Ultraviolet Waterfall' at our R&D and manufacturing facility in Wilton, Connecticut. It took more than two months for professional brick artist Jessica 'Ragzy' Ewud to assemble the piece, which spans 20 feet wide by 5 feet high (about 6 meters by 1.5 meters) and features more than 70,000 LEGO bricks. Selected out of thousands to compete on Fox's hit television series 'LEGO Masters,' Jessica was a finalist on the show, and her piece was selected to be displayed at LEGOLAND in Carlsbad, California, before being installed at ASML.

'The relationship between art and science is very special because both artists and scientists have the ability to view the world differently and question everything,' says Jessica.

The piece is particularly special as the concept originated from an employee, Peter Baumgartner, an optical engineer who has worked at ASML Wilton for more than 25 years in systems integration. Technically, you can't see the deep ultraviolet or extreme ultraviolet wavelengths of light generated by our lithography machines, so he wanted to find a creative way to represent ASML's present and future.

'I was talking to a colleague on my project about how we show progress on a task, and he suggested we use a waterfall chart. This led me to think about a real waterfall and how water is sometimes deeper than we know, and I think that's true of the people and work we do here at ASML,' reflects Peter.