ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML N : and LEGO Masters finalist unveil custom art mural at Wilton

01/27/2021 | 08:08am EST
Today, ASML unveiled a custom LEGO art mural entitled 'Serene Ultraviolet Waterfall' at our R&D and manufacturing facility in Wilton, Connecticut. It took more than two months for professional brick artist Jessica 'Ragzy' Ewud to assemble the piece, which spans 20 feet wide by 5 feet high (about 6 meters by 1.5 meters) and features more than 70,000 LEGO bricks. Selected out of thousands to compete on Fox's hit television series 'LEGO Masters,' Jessica was a finalist on the show, and her piece was selected to be displayed at LEGOLAND in Carlsbad, California, before being installed at ASML.

'The relationship between art and science is very special because both artists and scientists have the ability to view the world differently and question everything,' says Jessica.

The piece is particularly special as the concept originated from an employee, Peter Baumgartner, an optical engineer who has worked at ASML Wilton for more than 25 years in systems integration. Technically, you can't see the deep ultraviolet or extreme ultraviolet wavelengths of light generated by our lithography machines, so he wanted to find a creative way to represent ASML's present and future.

'I was talking to a colleague on my project about how we show progress on a task, and he suggested we use a waterfall chart. This led me to think about a real waterfall and how water is sometimes deeper than we know, and I think that's true of the people and work we do here at ASML,' reflects Peter.

Disclaimer

ASML Holding NV published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 13:07:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 13 442 M 16 304 M 16 304 M
Net income 2020 3 242 M 3 933 M 3 933 M
Net cash 2020 1 312 M 1 591 M 1 591 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,4x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 188 B 229 B 228 B
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 26 614
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 470,77 €
Last Close Price 458,55 €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.15.34%229 037
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION17.02%79 588
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED14.51%66 601
QORVO, INC.8.81%19 953
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.25.46%14 981
ENTEGRIS, INC.10.14%14 288
